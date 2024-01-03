Monica Electronics Ltd Management Discussions

Industry overview

Television Industry has been witnessing vast technological advances. While the industry is witnessing growth the margins are squeezing due to increased competition.

Opportunities and Threats

The technology for advanced televisions is available from abroad but increased competition makes the foray into the market difficult as the margins have squeezed.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance

The Company has closed its operations in 2002.

Outlook

The Company will assess the industry environment and decided the future course of action.

Risk and Concerns

The Company was one of the pioneers in the industry. However, declined profits due to increase completion and higher input costs forced the company to close its operations in 2002.

Financial performance with respect to operational performance

There were no operations during the financial year 2016-17.

Human Development in Human Resources/Industrial Relations

The Company has closed its operations and did not have any employee during the year under review.

Internal Control System and their adequacy

There are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of the company and nature of its business.

Contingent Liabilities

Details of the Companys contingent liabilities are given in the Annual Accounts annexed.

DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS WITH THE COMPANYS

CODE OF CONDUCT

This is to confirm that the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for its Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. I confirm that the Company has in respect of the year ended March 31, 2016, received from the Members of the Board a declaration of compliance with the Code of Conduct as applicable to them.