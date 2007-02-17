Mopshop Distribution Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.7
0.35
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.04
2.57
1.15
0.35
Net Worth
6.74
2.92
1.25
0.45
Minority Interest
Debt
5.14
6.59
3.92
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.88
9.51
5.17
0.64
Fixed Assets
0.73
0.47
0.12
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0.01
0
Networking Capital
8.58
7.7
4.84
0.49
Inventories
8.24
3.15
1.1
1.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.86
11.6
11.7
3.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.41
1.57
0.38
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-10.06
-6.66
-7.53
-3.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.87
-1.96
-0.8
-0.18
Cash
2.51
1.29
0.21
0.14
Total Assets
11.88
9.5
5.18
0.64
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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