Mukesh Steels Ltd Company Summary

27.1
(-4.91%)
Feb 2, 2017|01:35:02 PM

Mukesh Steels Ltd Summary

Incorporated on Mar92,Mukesh Steels Ltd commenced its business on Apr92. The main roll of the company is to setup facilities for manufacturing and rolling of iron & steel with an installed capacity of 13450 MT per annum.The company has been promoted by Krishan chand Gupta, Pradeep Gupta, Rajeev Gupta & their family.The total cost of the project was 456 Lac so the company has come out with an public issue of 2200000 equity share of Rs10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 220 Lac to part finance the manufacturing and rolling of iron & steel.The company during the year 95 has increased its installed capacity of M.S. Round from 7881.80 to 11006.510 and also increased the capacity of Ingots from 19485.200 to 22506.435 and also increased the capacity of Bones from 802.550 to 918.084 during the year.

