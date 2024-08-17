iifl-logo-icon 1
Mukesh Steels Ltd Share Price

27.1
(-4.91%)
Feb 2, 2017|01:35:02 PM

Mukesh Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

27.1

Prev. Close

28.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

27.1

Day's Low

27.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mukesh Steels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mukesh Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mukesh Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:47 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.27%

Non-Promoter- 35.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mukesh Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

6.48

6.48

6.48

6.18

Preference Capital

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

Reserves

5.41

5.36

5.07

4.82

Net Worth

12.69

12.64

12.35

11.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mukesh Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mukesh Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Deepak Gupta

Director

Ashok Gupta

Director

Gulshan Wadhwa

Director

Arun Goyal

Director

Naresh Batra

Director

Vinod Gosain

Company Secretary

Silvia Gumber

Additional Director

Rita Rani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mukesh Steels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on Mar92,Mukesh Steels Ltd commenced its business on Apr92. The main roll of the company is to setup facilities for manufacturing and rolling of iron & steel with an installed capacity of 13450 MT per annum.The company has been promoted by Krishan chand Gupta, Pradeep Gupta, Rajeev Gupta & their family.The total cost of the project was 456 Lac so the company has come out with an public issue of 2200000 equity share of Rs10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 220 Lac to part finance the manufacturing and rolling of iron & steel.The company during the year 95 has increased its installed capacity of M.S. Round from 7881.80 to 11006.510 and also increased the capacity of Ingots from 19485.200 to 22506.435 and also increased the capacity of Bones from 802.550 to 918.084 during the year.
QUICKLINKS FOR Mukesh Steels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Follow us on

