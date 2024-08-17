SectorSteel
Open₹27.1
Prev. Close₹28.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹27.1
Day's Low₹27.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
6.48
6.48
6.48
6.18
Preference Capital
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
Reserves
5.41
5.36
5.07
4.82
Net Worth
12.69
12.64
12.35
11.8
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Deepak Gupta
Director
Ashok Gupta
Director
Gulshan Wadhwa
Director
Arun Goyal
Director
Naresh Batra
Director
Vinod Gosain
Company Secretary
Silvia Gumber
Additional Director
Rita Rani
Reports by Mukesh Steels Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on Mar92,Mukesh Steels Ltd commenced its business on Apr92. The main roll of the company is to setup facilities for manufacturing and rolling of iron & steel with an installed capacity of 13450 MT per annum.The company has been promoted by Krishan chand Gupta, Pradeep Gupta, Rajeev Gupta & their family.The total cost of the project was 456 Lac so the company has come out with an public issue of 2200000 equity share of Rs10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 220 Lac to part finance the manufacturing and rolling of iron & steel.The company during the year 95 has increased its installed capacity of M.S. Round from 7881.80 to 11006.510 and also increased the capacity of Ingots from 19485.200 to 22506.435 and also increased the capacity of Bones from 802.550 to 918.084 during the year.
