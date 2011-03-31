Mukunda Industrial Finance Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
MUKUNDA INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To The Members of
Mukunda Industrial Finance Limited
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of MUKUNDA INDUSTRIAL FINANCE
LIMITED as at 31st March 2011 and also Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
1. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statements presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227
of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure hereto a statement
on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order to the
extent applicable.
3. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to paragraph 2 above
and schedule 16 to Balance Sheet, we report that:
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit
(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;
(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
(e) On the basis of written representations received from the Chairman and
Managing Director, as on 31st March 2011, we report that none of the
directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2011 from being appointed as a
director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the
Companies Act, 1956;
(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts subject to Point no. 1 (d) of
Annexure to Auditors Report and note no. 2,10,11 and 15 in Notes on
Accounts in Schedule No. 16 part B, give the information required by the
Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India: -
i. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March 2011;
ii. in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date; and
iii. in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Venkat And Vasan
Chartered Accountants
Firm No. 004598 S
Place: Bangalore K S Subramanian
Dated: 5th December, 2011 Partner
M.No. 019923
ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT OF MUKUNDA INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LIMITED
(Referred to in Paragraph 2 of our report of even date)
1. In respect of its fixed assets:
a. The Company has maintained relevant records and papers, which indicate
the necessary particulars of quantitative details and situation of fixed
assets on the basis of available information.
b. The company has a programme of physical verification of fixed assets,
which has been explained to us as a continuous process. As per the said
programme, certain assets were physically verified during the year. In our
opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the
size of the company and nature of its assets. According to the information
and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification except as stated in clause (d) below.
c. As per information and explanations given to us and as shown by the
books and records and further certified by the management to the effect,
the Company has not disposed of substantial part of fixed assets during the
year.
d. The Management has capitalized under Fixed Assets Accumulated Lease
Equalisation Net of Lease Adjustment Account Rs. 47.01 lacs. In our opinion
the same should be written off.
2. In respect of its inventories:
a. The company does not own any stock on hire and repossessed assets.
b. In view of the (a) above the procedures of physical verification of
underlying assets covered by stock on hire and repossessed assets do not
apply to the Company.
c. The company has maintained proper records of underlying assets covered
by stock on hire and repossessed assets.
3.a. The company has not granted loans/deposits to companies covered in the
register maintained u/s 301 of the companies Act, 1956 during the year.
b. The company has not taken any loan from companies, firms or other
parties covered in the register maintained u/s 301 of the Companies Act,
1956. Therefore, the provisions of sub clauses (e), (f) and (g) of clause
4(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.
c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the rate of interest, wherever applicable and other terms and
conditions are not prima facie prejudicial to the interests of the Company.
d. According to information and explanations given to us, there are overdue
amounts in respect of loans/ deposits given by the Company, as specified in
Notes on Accounts under point 2(d).
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
and sale of plant and machinery, equipment and other assets. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct
major weakness in internal control systems.
5. In respect of transactions covered under Section 301 of the Companies
Act, 1956:
(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements,
that need to be entered into in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements
have been made on such terms and conditions and at prices, which are
reasonable, having regard to the prevailing market conditions at relevant
time.
6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not complied with the provisions of Section 58A of
the Companies Act, 1956 with relation to the repayment of the deposits and
interest payable thereon. Company has failed to intimate the Tribunal
regarding default in repayment of deposits and interest from small
depositors u/s 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies
(Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 with regard to the deposits accepted
from the public. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board in terms
of Section 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956.
In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to
us, the Company has not complied with the directives issued by the Reserve
Bank of India, vide letter no. DNBS (BG)No.2774/ 01.02.166/2009-10
datedMarch 08,2010.viz., placing the letter before Board of Directors and
furnish specific compliance in respect of repayment of matured deposits,
intimation of change in Net Owned Funds, CRAR, AFC classification, Fair
Practices Code, intimating the depositors two months before maturity of
deposits and framing call and demand loan policy.
7. No Internal Audit andEDP Audit are carried out during the financial
year.
8. The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records under Section
209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956, do not apply to the Company.
9. In respect of statutory dues:
a) The Company has to remit the following statutory dues
Particulars Amount (Rs.)
1. Provident Fund: 17,68,874
2. ESI: 84,563
3. Professional Tax: 18,060
4. TBS payable: 57,520
6. KVAT: 5,11,722
b. Out of the above, a sum of Rs. 16,78,401/ - is due for more than six
months as on 31.03.2011.
c. There is a disputed sales tax liability of Rs. 4,60,119 (tax, surcharge
and penalty) pending appeal before the Appellate Assistant Commissioner
(CT), III Chennai. A bank guarantee has been furnished for Rs. 4,60,119/-
to Tamilnadu Sales Tax Authorities towards the same.
10. Subject to non-writing offofRs. 47.01 lacs in respect of Accumulated
Lease Equalisation Net of Lease Adjustment Account as referredto inpointno.
1(d) above and Note no. 2 in Notes on Accounts in Schedule 16 regarding non
provision ofRs. 440.63 lacs in respect of unsecured and doubtful advances
and deposits and Net Investment on lease Rs. 280.37 lacs and interest on
deposits amounting to Rs. 16.36 lacs, the Company has brought forward
accumulated losses as on 31st March 2011 amounting to Rs. 601.64 lacs which
is more than 50% of its Net Worth (Rs. 177.31 lacs) and the company has
incurred cash loss of Rs. 32.86 lacs in the current financial year and cash
loss of Rs. 105.53 lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.
11. Secured loans from bank is secured by assignment of hire purchase and
lease agreements, lien on fixed deposits and personal guarantee of some of
the present and past directors of the company. There is no operation in the
accounts since 18th September 2008 and the bank has filed a suit before the
Debt Recovery Tribunal and obtained decree against the company since
company has defaulted in repayment of term loan dues to banks.
As per information and explanation given to us, the company has received a
letter dated 16.08.2011 from Karur Vysya Bank Limited for one time
settlement of their dues out of court.
The Company has paid Rs. 75 Lakhs to ING Vysya Bank Ltd subsequent to the
balance sheet date, towards the one time settlement against Term loan.
12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted any loans or advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual fund / society.
Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors
Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
14. The Company has not traded in shares during the year.
15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantees for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
16. According to the information and explanations given to us and as shown
by the books of account, the Company has availed term loans from the banks
and have been applied for the purposes for which they have been raised.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on
an overall examination of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2011 of the
Company, we are of the opinion that both short-term and long-term funds
have been used to finance business assets (short and long term) and working
capital requirements.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
19. According to the information and explanations given to us and as shown
by the books of account, the Company has not issued any debentures during
the year.
20. The Company has not raised any money by way of public issue during the
year.
21. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
