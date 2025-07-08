Muzali Arts Ltd Summary

Muzali Arts Limited (Formerly known as Welcon International Limited) was incorporated on November 10, 1995. The Company name was changed from Welcon International Limited to Sinner Energy India Limited in December, 2018. And further was changed from Sinner Energy India Limited to Muzali Arts Limited in August, 2020. The Company was established with the object of Import, Export and investing in shares, properties, bonds and other securities and financing industrial enterprise. The Company is a diversified player with a presence in Trading, Textile, and Energy Sectors. The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on 09th June 2018 considered a proposal for diversification into areas, which would be more profitable for company as a part of diversification plans and accordingly the main object was changed to Construction business and Information Technology activities.In 2019-20, the main object clause of the Company was altered to include the Object Clauses related to Arts and Exhibition vide special resolution passed through postal ballot, read with rule 22 of the companies (management and administration) rules, 2014.Muzali Arts Limited, is a dynamic company with a multifaceted business portfolio. Their core activities revolve around two main sectors: the manufacturing of high-quality furniture and the trading of exquisite antique items. As Company continue to chart the course in the business landscape, it is strategically exploring a myriad of options to enhance the profit margins. This involves meticulous expense management and a proactive approach to diversifying the business activities.