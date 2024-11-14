iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Navoday Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

9.45
(-0.53%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Navoday Enterpri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Navoday Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve Un- Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September 2024. approved the following: 1. The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the half year ended 30th September, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Adopted and approved the Limited Review Report for the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Navoday Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202421 May 2024
Navoday Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation Navoday Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Navoday Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Therefore, the Board Meeting is further adjourned till tomorrow ie. Friday, May 31, 2024, which will be at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Navoday Enterpri: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Navoday Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.