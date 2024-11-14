Navoday Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation Navoday Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Navoday Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Therefore, the Board Meeting is further adjourned till tomorrow ie. Friday, May 31, 2024, which will be at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) as per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)