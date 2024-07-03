Summary

Navoday Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated September 5, 2007 with the name Tarana Advertising & Marketing Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Navoday Enterprises Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on July 18, 2019. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Navoday Enterprises Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 20, 2020. Promoters of the Company are Anand V. Mode and Synematic Media and Consulting Private Limited. The business is diversified and primarily engaged into marketing support and advertising services; management and financial consultancy services; component supply and support services to manufacturers of packaging and allied machines. The Company provides outdoor, print, ground events/activation and digital marketing. The Companys primary offering is in outdoor or out-of-home media company also known as OOH advertising. The offering of outdoor media includes advertising on hoardings, billboards on roads, highways, streets, lamp post boards, mobile sign trucks, kiosks, traffic booths, etc. The Company book or buy the media from various vendors.The Companys outdoor media operations are spread across Mumb

