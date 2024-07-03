iifl-logo-icon 1
Navoday Enterprises Ltd Share Price

9.45
(-0.53%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.51
  • Day's High9.45
  • 52 Wk High11.5
  • Prev. Close9.5
  • Day's Low8.51
  • 52 Wk Low 6.5
  • Turnover (lac)3.4
  • P/E24.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.32
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Navoday Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

8.51

Prev. Close

9.5

Turnover(Lac.)

3.4

Day's High

9.45

Day's Low

8.51

52 Week's High

11.5

52 Week's Low

6.5

Book Value

11.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.28

P/E

24.87

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Navoday Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Navoday Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Navoday Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.28%

Non-Promoter- 79.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Navoday Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.71

7.71

3.85

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.02

0.73

4.43

1.68

Net Worth

8.73

8.44

8.28

3.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

26.33

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

0

Employee costs

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.62

Depreciation

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.26

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Navoday Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Navoday Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anand V Mode

Independent Director

Sachin S Garud

Independent Director

Shamshuddin Ismail Polad

Independent Director

Alka S Awhad

Independent Director

Akash G Thorat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alpi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Navoday Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Navoday Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated September 5, 2007 with the name Tarana Advertising & Marketing Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Navoday Enterprises Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on July 18, 2019. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Navoday Enterprises Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 20, 2020. Promoters of the Company are Anand V. Mode and Synematic Media and Consulting Private Limited. The business is diversified and primarily engaged into marketing support and advertising services; management and financial consultancy services; component supply and support services to manufacturers of packaging and allied machines. The Company provides outdoor, print, ground events/activation and digital marketing. The Companys primary offering is in outdoor or out-of-home media company also known as OOH advertising. The offering of outdoor media includes advertising on hoardings, billboards on roads, highways, streets, lamp post boards, mobile sign trucks, kiosks, traffic booths, etc. The Company book or buy the media from various vendors.
Company FAQs

What is the Navoday Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Navoday Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Navoday Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navoday Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.28 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Navoday Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Navoday Enterprises Ltd is 24.87 and 0.83 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Navoday Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navoday Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navoday Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.5 and ₹11.5 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Navoday Enterprises Ltd?

Navoday Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.37%, 3 Years at 21.26%, 1 Year at 8.25%, 6 Month at 19.92%, 3 Month at -4.35% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Navoday Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Navoday Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.72 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

