SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹8.51
Prev. Close₹9.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.4
Day's High₹9.45
Day's Low₹8.51
52 Week's High₹11.5
52 Week's Low₹6.5
Book Value₹11.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.28
P/E24.87
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.71
7.71
3.85
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.02
0.73
4.43
1.68
Net Worth
8.73
8.44
8.28
3.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
26.33
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
0
Employee costs
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.62
Depreciation
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.26
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anand V Mode
Independent Director
Sachin S Garud
Independent Director
Shamshuddin Ismail Polad
Independent Director
Alka S Awhad
Independent Director
Akash G Thorat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alpi Jain
Summary
Navoday Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated September 5, 2007 with the name Tarana Advertising & Marketing Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Navoday Enterprises Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on July 18, 2019. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Navoday Enterprises Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 20, 2020. Promoters of the Company are Anand V. Mode and Synematic Media and Consulting Private Limited. The business is diversified and primarily engaged into marketing support and advertising services; management and financial consultancy services; component supply and support services to manufacturers of packaging and allied machines. The Company provides outdoor, print, ground events/activation and digital marketing. The Companys primary offering is in outdoor or out-of-home media company also known as OOH advertising. The offering of outdoor media includes advertising on hoardings, billboards on roads, highways, streets, lamp post boards, mobile sign trucks, kiosks, traffic booths, etc. The Company book or buy the media from various vendors.The Companys outdoor media operations are spread across Mumb
The Navoday Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navoday Enterprises Ltd is ₹7.28 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Navoday Enterprises Ltd is 24.87 and 0.83 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navoday Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navoday Enterprises Ltd is ₹6.5 and ₹11.5 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Navoday Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.37%, 3 Years at 21.26%, 1 Year at 8.25%, 6 Month at 19.92%, 3 Month at -4.35% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
