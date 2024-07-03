Navoday Enterprises Ltd Summary

Navoday Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated September 5, 2007 with the name Tarana Advertising & Marketing Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Navoday Enterprises Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai on July 18, 2019. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Navoday Enterprises Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 20, 2020. Promoters of the Company are Anand V. Mode and Synematic Media and Consulting Private Limited. The business is diversified and primarily engaged into marketing support and advertising services; management and financial consultancy services; component supply and support services to manufacturers of packaging and allied machines. The Company provides outdoor, print, ground events/activation and digital marketing. The Companys primary offering is in outdoor or out-of-home media company also known as OOH advertising. The offering of outdoor media includes advertising on hoardings, billboards on roads, highways, streets, lamp post boards, mobile sign trucks, kiosks, traffic booths, etc. The Company book or buy the media from various vendors.The Companys outdoor media operations are spread across Mumbai and Thane. It helps clients run a focused campaign in consumer-populated areas. The Company is focused on cost-effective and impact solutions tailor-made as per client needs so that their clients get necessary reach and frequency to further propel their business.The Company is also engaged in events management which includes planning, organizing, and managing events. The Company manage commercial events, corporate events, cultural events, and also small brand promotion events for their clients. They are also engaged in branding and designing through print and online & digital media. And also design various publicity materials for their clients such as brochures, Pham plates, flyers, etc. for their own consumption. The Company has in-house design capabilities for the same.The Company is dedicated to quality of services and adheres to quality standards as prescribed by the clients. It strives for complete transparency and satisfaction of clients with an unwavering thrust and focus on professional excellence and integrity. The Company is focused on increasing the number of client relationships and having more relationship managers to service these relationships. It strategy is to increase the number of client relationships and leverage those client relationships into offering a whole suite of financial products.The Company out-of-home advertising network consists of commercial location network (including our outdoor LED, movie theater networks), in-store network, and poster frame network, which collectively refer to as digital out-of-home television networks, mobile handset advertising network and Internet advertising agency business.The Company treat marketing and advertising fundamental to business strategy and revenue management. It provide outdoor, print, ground events/ activation and digital marketing. The primary offering is in outdoor or out-of-home media company also known as OOH advertising. The offering of outdoor media includes advertising on hoardings, billboards on road, highways, streets, lamp post boards, mobile sign trucks, kiosks, traffic booth etc. In 2019, the Company ventured into business of financial consultancy services.In 2020, the Company ventured into the business of component supply and support services to manufacturers of packaging and allied machines.In 2021, the Company engaged in collecting client requirements and design and final content. The Company assist customers in restructuring their business and determine appropriate business strategy that is exclusively devised for them. With innovative approach, the Company devise a mutually beneficial solution for lenders as well as the borrowers. The Company advise perfect terms of restructuring on crucial parameters like Interest rates, financial covenants, etc. The Company also have expertise in arranging debt funds for growth. It assist clients in conceptualizing the project, preparation of project reports and achieving financial closure as well as advice on complexities of refinancing. The Company primarily face competition from Indian financial services companies as well as international companies which offer broad-based services.