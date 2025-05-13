Board Meeting 13 May 2025 5 May 2025

Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Companys Audited Balance Sheet as on March 31 2025 and Profit & Loss Statement with the related Notes for the year ended on that date together with relative Notes thereon. 2. Auditors Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company in respect with Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on March31 2025. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and twleve months ended March 31, 2025, duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. We also enclose herewith the Audited Financial statements along with Cash Flow statements and Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company as on 31st March 2025. The meeting commenced at 3:00 pm and concluded at 04:15 pm. Kindly take the above information on your records. Request to kindly take note of the above. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

OLYMPIC MANAGEMENT & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a. consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Obligations) 2015 the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2024. b. consider and approve any other matter with the permission of the Board The Board of directors at its meeting held on 10th February 2025 has approved the following agenda items 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company in respect with Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December,31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

1. To appoint Mr. Benitto Kumar Neethiraya Nadar as an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company subject to approval of shareholders at General Meeting; 2. To take note of resignation of Mr. Anis Attar as Company Secretary/Compliance Officer/Key Managerial Personnel of the Company; 3. To take note of resignation of Mr. Parminder Singh Kalsi as an Independent director of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

OLYMPIC MANAGEMENT & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the listing Regulations 2015) this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to: - a. consider and approve take on record pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Obligations) 2015 the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended September 30 2024. b. consider and approve any other matter with the permission of the Board This is for your information and record kindly take note of it. The Board of directors at its meeting held on 12th November 2024 has approved the following agenda items 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended & half year ended on September 30, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company in respect with Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended & half year ended on September,30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

OLYMPIC MANAGEMENT & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the listing Regulations 2015) this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to :- a. consider and approve take on record pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Obligations) 2015 the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. b. consider and approve any other matter with the permission of the Board With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. We also enclose herewith the Limited Review Report on the above Financial Results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 3:00 pm and concluded at 03:55 pm. Kindly take the above information on your records. Request to kindly take note of the above (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024