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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.29
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
9.41
6.57
4.87
Net Worth
9.7
6.86
5.16
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,600
|49.37
|46,491.83
|207.76
|0.98
|2,717.66
|429.2
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,530
|62.09
|41,236.46
|135.8
|0.16
|1,367.8
|152.82
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
3,274.45
|84.58
|15,040.68
|52.47
|0.09
|274.78
|141.2
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
157.9
|16.88
|9,967.96
|107.41
|1.71
|883.58
|97.95
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
187.05
|40.03
|9,189.02
|56.17
|0.81
|866.83
|57.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Umakant Savadekar
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Ulka Umakant Savadekar
Non Executive Director
Nivrutti Sonu Savdekar
Non Executive Director
Vijaya Nivrutti Savdekar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Niranjan Ramakant Kolhe
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajendra Hunajirao Talele
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Sharma
Gat No.172 Khatwad Dindori,
Nashik,
Maharashtra - 422004
Tel: +91-95187-20873
Website: http://www.phychem.com
Email: cs@phychem.com
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Summary
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Reports by Phychem Technologies Ltd
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