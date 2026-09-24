No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.2
4.2
4.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.32
8.05
5.49
Net Worth
14.52
12.25
9.69
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
728.5
|58.84
|1,03,697.04
|337.18
|0.45
|1,232
|89.69
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
164
|38.14
|34,162.26
|177.01
|0.61
|801.92
|57.09
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
895.4
|35.35
|19,608.73
|86.73
|0.22
|448.21
|171.43
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
296.65
|28.83
|18,551.43
|127.09
|0.51
|599.8
|74.97
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
THELEELA
532.7
|58.67
|17,789.94
|60.86
|0
|102.47
|269.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Plot No.5 Sairung Woods,
Hinjewadi Phase 2 Mulshi,
Maharashtra - 411057
Tel: +918437376655
Website: http://www.pindpunjab.in
Email: investor@pindhospitalitylimited.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Pind Hospitality Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.