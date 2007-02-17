Pooja Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
10
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
14.46
15.33
Net Worth
24.46
15.43
Minority Interest
Debt
29
31.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
53.46
46.46
Fixed Assets
17.73
19.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.31
16.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.03
0.88
Networking Capital
13.89
8.72
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.28
15.49
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.14
4.21
Sundry Creditors
-5.61
-5.72
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.92
-5.26
Cash
5.5
0.44
Total Assets
53.46
46.46
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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