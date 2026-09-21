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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
10
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
14.46
15.33
Net Worth
24.46
15.43
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
165.7
148.77
123.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
165.7
148.77
123.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.07
1.71
1.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Meesho Ltd
MEESHO
215.3
|69.45
|99,602.53
|353.77
|0
|2,093.27
|71.67
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
490
|30.06
|37,319.28
|277.65
|1.76
|2,154.04
|169.24
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
315.2
|124.58
|34,923.89
|50.68
|0.63
|178.49
|43.77
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
426
|100.24
|31,919.94
|78.2
|0
|2,729.67
|134.26
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
SHADOWFAX
251.7
|85.9
|14,771.97
|66.2
|0
|1,323.85
|29.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
4-Community Centre,
Industrial Area Lawrence Rd,
Delhi - 110035
Tel: +91 92206 07703
Website: https://poojalogistics.in/
Email: cs.legal@poojalogistics.in
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Pooja Logistics Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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