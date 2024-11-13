iifl-logo-icon 1
Popular Foundations Ltd Board Meeting

31.9
(-6.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Popular Foundations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting - 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Half yearly period ended 30/09/2024 2. To take note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Auditor of the Company for the Half year ended on 30/09/2024. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman In terms of the requirements of regulations mentioned above, we are enclosing the Unaudited Financial results for the Half year ended 30th September 2024 together with the limited review report issued by M/s. Krishaan & Co, the Statutory Auditors. The same was approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today. The Un-Audited Financial results together with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statements will be uploaded on the website of the Company www.grouppopular.com The Meeting commenced at 4:00 pm at the Registered office of the Company and concluded by 5.00 pm (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

