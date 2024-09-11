iifl-logo-icon 1
Popular Foundations Ltd Share Price

35.58
(-0.03%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open35.58
  • Day's High35.58
  • 52 Wk High38
  • Prev. Close35.59
  • Day's Low35
  • 52 Wk Low 32.21
  • Turnover (lac)4.26
  • P/E20.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.1
  • EPS1.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.5
  • Div. Yield0.62
No Records Found

Popular Foundations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

35.58

Prev. Close

35.59

Turnover(Lac.)

4.26

Day's High

35.58

Day's Low

35

52 Week's High

38

52 Week's Low

32.21

Book Value

21.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.5

P/E

20.81

EPS

1.71

Divi. Yield

0.62

Popular Foundations Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Popular Foundations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Popular Foundations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:41 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.39%

Non-Promoter- 38.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Popular Foundations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.01

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.12

13.84

12.84

12.47

Net Worth

23.13

14.84

13.84

13.47

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Popular Foundations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Popular Foundations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ananthanarayanan Sankaralingam Venkatesh

Whole Time Director

Vinita Venkatesh

Independent Director

Dharmapuri Harirao Gopalakrishnan

Independent Director

Narayanan Venkatesan

Independent Director

Venkatachari Sridhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Soniya Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Popular Foundations Ltd

Summary

Popular Foundations Limited originally operated the business as a Proprietary Concern. On November 30, 1998, this proprietary businessunderwent a transformation into a Private Limited Company, known as Popular Foundations Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, at Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Popular Foundations Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 2023 was issued to Company by the RoC, at Tamil Nadu. The Company specializes in Engineering and Construction Activities, providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions in the construction sector to various verticals such as factories, educational institutions, commercial, and residential projects. However, it strategically directs towards non-residential and non-governmental projects in the realm of civil construction. Its reputation is built on continued customer patronage, goodwill, and a commitment to delivering high-quality construction solutions.Promoted by A.S. Venkatesh with over 10 years of prior experience in 1998, the Company secured contracts for Educational institutions and industrial buildings from the beginning. The first contract was procured outside Chennai city, resulting the Company was made a leading contractor of institutional buildings in 2000. In 2001, the Company gradually expanded operations to Pondicherry, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Karaikal, Madurai, Coi
Company FAQs

What is the Popular Foundations Ltd share price today?

The Popular Foundations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Popular Foundations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popular Foundations Ltd is ₹72.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Popular Foundations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Popular Foundations Ltd is 20.81 and 1.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Popular Foundations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popular Foundations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popular Foundations Ltd is ₹32.21 and ₹38 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Popular Foundations Ltd?

Popular Foundations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.02%, 3 Month at 0.57% and 1 Month at 3.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Popular Foundations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Popular Foundations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.61 %

