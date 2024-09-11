Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹35.58
Prev. Close₹35.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.26
Day's High₹35.58
Day's Low₹35
52 Week's High₹38
52 Week's Low₹32.21
Book Value₹21.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.5
P/E20.81
EPS1.71
Divi. Yield0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.01
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.12
13.84
12.84
12.47
Net Worth
23.13
14.84
13.84
13.47
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ananthanarayanan Sankaralingam Venkatesh
Whole Time Director
Vinita Venkatesh
Independent Director
Dharmapuri Harirao Gopalakrishnan
Independent Director
Narayanan Venkatesan
Independent Director
Venkatachari Sridhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Soniya Sharma
Summary
Popular Foundations Limited originally operated the business as a Proprietary Concern. On November 30, 1998, this proprietary businessunderwent a transformation into a Private Limited Company, known as Popular Foundations Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, at Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Popular Foundations Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 2023 was issued to Company by the RoC, at Tamil Nadu. The Company specializes in Engineering and Construction Activities, providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions in the construction sector to various verticals such as factories, educational institutions, commercial, and residential projects. However, it strategically directs towards non-residential and non-governmental projects in the realm of civil construction. Its reputation is built on continued customer patronage, goodwill, and a commitment to delivering high-quality construction solutions.Promoted by A.S. Venkatesh with over 10 years of prior experience in 1998, the Company secured contracts for Educational institutions and industrial buildings from the beginning. The first contract was procured outside Chennai city, resulting the Company was made a leading contractor of institutional buildings in 2000. In 2001, the Company gradually expanded operations to Pondicherry, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Karaikal, Madurai, Coi
The Popular Foundations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Popular Foundations Ltd is ₹72.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Popular Foundations Ltd is 20.81 and 1.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Popular Foundations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Popular Foundations Ltd is ₹32.21 and ₹38 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Popular Foundations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.02%, 3 Month at 0.57% and 1 Month at 3.88%.
