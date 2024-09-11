Summary

Popular Foundations Limited originally operated the business as a Proprietary Concern. On November 30, 1998, this proprietary businessunderwent a transformation into a Private Limited Company, known as Popular Foundations Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, at Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Popular Foundations Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 2023 was issued to Company by the RoC, at Tamil Nadu. The Company specializes in Engineering and Construction Activities, providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions in the construction sector to various verticals such as factories, educational institutions, commercial, and residential projects. However, it strategically directs towards non-residential and non-governmental projects in the realm of civil construction. Its reputation is built on continued customer patronage, goodwill, and a commitment to delivering high-quality construction solutions.Promoted by A.S. Venkatesh with over 10 years of prior experience in 1998, the Company secured contracts for Educational institutions and industrial buildings from the beginning. The first contract was procured outside Chennai city, resulting the Company was made a leading contractor of institutional buildings in 2000. In 2001, the Company gradually expanded operations to Pondicherry, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Karaikal, Madurai, Coi

