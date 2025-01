Popular Foundations Ltd Summary

Popular Foundations Limited originally operated the business as a Proprietary Concern. On November 30, 1998, this proprietary businessunderwent a transformation into a Private Limited Company, known as Popular Foundations Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, at Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Popular Foundations Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 2023 was issued to Company by the RoC, at Tamil Nadu. The Company specializes in Engineering and Construction Activities, providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions in the construction sector to various verticals such as factories, educational institutions, commercial, and residential projects. However, it strategically directs towards non-residential and non-governmental projects in the realm of civil construction. Its reputation is built on continued customer patronage, goodwill, and a commitment to delivering high-quality construction solutions.Promoted by A.S. Venkatesh with over 10 years of prior experience in 1998, the Company secured contracts for Educational institutions and industrial buildings from the beginning. The first contract was procured outside Chennai city, resulting the Company was made a leading contractor of institutional buildings in 2000. In 2001, the Company gradually expanded operations to Pondicherry, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Karaikal, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Trichy and became a member of Builders Association of India. The Company was ISO 9000 certified in 2001.In 2007, Managing Director A.S.Venkatesh became the District Governor of Rotary InternationalDistrict 3230. The Company then established a separate department for Quality control and Quantity sur vey within the organization in period 2007. The Company was given a contract to construct a green building, expanding the portfolio in 2013. In 2015, it completed a 120,000 sq. ft. building in a record 120 days duration. Entering the hospitality industry, the Company secured prestigious contracts for Hotel Novotel and Hotel Fairfield by Marriott in 2016.In 2021, the Promoter, A.S.Venkatesh was elected to serve on the Board of Rotary International, headquartered in Chicago, which became consistently profitable every year.The Company is planning the Public Issue of 53,41,831 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.