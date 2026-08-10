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Prima Innovation Ltd Share Price Live

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33.44
(-5.00%)
Aug 11, 2026|12:05:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open33.44
  • Day's High33.44
  • 52 Wk High40.95
  • Prev. Close35.2
  • Day's Low33.44
  • 52 Wk Low 35.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value29.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Prima Innovation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹33.44

Prev. Close

₹35.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.15

Day's High

₹33.44

Day's Low

₹33.44

52 Week's High

₹40.95

52 Week's Low

₹35.2

Book Value

₹29.15

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prima Innovation Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Prima Innovation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Prima Innovation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Aug, 2026|01:56 PM
Jun-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.28%

Non-Promoter- 41.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Prima Innovation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025

Equity Capital

0.01

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

-0.09

Net Worth

-0.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Prima Innovation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

107.5

01,13,508.99402.9701,580.5156.41

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

94.65

39.7725,555.5220.061.083,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

246.25

26.8817,582.25116.270481.3731.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

354.2

25.5415,307.1154.60286.1659.95

Rites Ltd

RITES

232.45

27.5411,171.6371.84.24497.9953.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prima Innovation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

S No 85/1-2, 86/1 Daman Ind Es,

Kadaiya,

Union Territory - 396210

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Prima Innovation Limited was incorporated as Public company under the Companies Act, 2013 with the Central Registration Centre dated June 20, 2024. The Company is engaged in Material handling business...
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Reports by Prima Innovation Ltd

Company FAQs

The Prima Innovation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prima Innovation Ltd is ₹36.79 Cr. as of 11 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Prima Innovation Ltd is 0 and 1.21 as of 11 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prima Innovation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prima Innovation Ltd is ₹35.2 and ₹40.95 as of 11 Aug ‘26
Prima Innovation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Prima Innovation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.71 %

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