Invest wise with Expert advice
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No Record Found
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹33.44
Prev. Close₹35.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹33.44
Day's Low₹33.44
52 Week's High₹40.95
52 Week's Low₹35.2
Book Value₹29.15
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
Equity Capital
0.01
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-0.09
Net Worth
-0.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
107.5
|0
|1,13,508.99
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
94.65
|39.77
|25,555.5
|220.06
|1.08
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
246.25
|26.88
|17,582.25
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
354.2
|25.54
|15,307.1
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
232.45
|27.54
|11,171.63
|71.8
|4.24
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
S No 85/1-2, 86/1 Daman Ind Es,
Kadaiya,
Union Territory - 396210
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Prima Innovation Limited was incorporated as Public company under the Companies Act, 2013 with the Central Registration Centre dated June 20, 2024. The Company is engaged in Material handling business...
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Reports by Prima Innovation Ltd
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