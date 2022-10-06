Punj Lloyd Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
67.12
67.05
66.42
66.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.41
136.3
1,917.31
3,138.23
Net Worth
162.53
203.35
1,983.73
3,204.65
Minority Interest
Debt
6,657.58
6,421.54
6,211.77
5,205.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
257.71
246.32
0
126.39
Total Liabilities
7,077.82
6,871.21
8,195.5
8,536.95
Fixed Assets
692.99
804.74
801.46
1,115.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
463.94
772.73
1,820.04
1,180.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,456.71
246.32
0
126.39
Networking Capital
4,066.02
4,561.87
5,200.8
5,868.1
Inventories
4,872.53
6,222.03
94.19
6,057.72
Inventory Days
438.1
603.83
10.26
452.94
Sundry Debtors
2,591.26
2,386.6
2,098.89
2,267.2
Debtor Days
232.98
231.61
228.83
169.52
Other Current Assets
1,332.45
1,337.79
7,732.69
2,094.12
Sundry Creditors
-2,443.78
-2,354.11
-2,412.55
-2,271.08
Creditor Days
219.72
228.46
263.03
169.81
Other Current Liabilities
-2,286.44
-3,030.44
-2,312.42
-2,279.86
Cash
398.16
485.55
373.2
246.63
Total Assets
7,077.82
6,871.21
8,195.5
8,536.95
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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