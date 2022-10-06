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Punj Lloyd Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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Oct 6, 2022|03:29:58 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4,059.49

3,761.02

3,347.82

4,881.51

yoy growth (%)

7.93

12.34

-31.41

-40.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-366.64

-383.16

-433.77

-563.44

As % of sales

9.03

10.18

12.95

11.54

Other costs

-3,830.89

-3,568.96

-3,463.6

-4,564.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.36

94.89

103.45

93.5

Operating profit

-138.04

-191.1

-549.55

-246.39

OPM

-3.4

-5.08

-16.41

-5.04

Depreciation

-120.7

-125.13

-227.9

-313.74

Interest expense

-976.38

-881.66

-897.73

-859.54

Other income

353.41

298.73

179.89

807.16

Profit before tax

-881.71

-899.16

-1,495.29

-612.51

Taxes

1,199.08

48.58

-18.42

105.85

Tax rate

-135.99

-5.4

1.23

-17.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

317.37

-850.58

-1,513.71

-506.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

317.37

-850.58

-1,513.71

-506.66

yoy growth (%)

-137.31

-43.8

198.76

-6,587.32

NPM

7.81

-22.61

-45.21

-10.37

Punj Lloyd Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

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