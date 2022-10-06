Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4,059.49
3,761.02
3,347.82
4,881.51
yoy growth (%)
7.93
12.34
-31.41
-40.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-366.64
-383.16
-433.77
-563.44
As % of sales
9.03
10.18
12.95
11.54
Other costs
-3,830.89
-3,568.96
-3,463.6
-4,564.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.36
94.89
103.45
93.5
Operating profit
-138.04
-191.1
-549.55
-246.39
OPM
-3.4
-5.08
-16.41
-5.04
Depreciation
-120.7
-125.13
-227.9
-313.74
Interest expense
-976.38
-881.66
-897.73
-859.54
Other income
353.41
298.73
179.89
807.16
Profit before tax
-881.71
-899.16
-1,495.29
-612.51
Taxes
1,199.08
48.58
-18.42
105.85
Tax rate
-135.99
-5.4
1.23
-17.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
317.37
-850.58
-1,513.71
-506.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
317.37
-850.58
-1,513.71
-506.66
yoy growth (%)
-137.31
-43.8
198.76
-6,587.32
NPM
7.81
-22.61
-45.21
-10.37
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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