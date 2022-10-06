Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.37
9.45
-37.27
-34.68
Op profit growth
-52.02
8.7
75.14
-267.36
EBIT growth
-264.71
-111.02
367.77
-189.07
Net profit growth
-92.52
-56.82
86.73
108.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.59
-20.87
-21.01
-7.52
EBIT margin
-3.66
2.32
-23.03
-3.08
Net profit margin
-1.35
-18.9
-47.91
-16.09
RoCE
-2.97
1.65
-13.55
-2.52
RoNW
0.89
14.5
281.72
-17.72
RoA
-0.27
-3.37
-7.04
-3.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.83
-34.12
-74.47
-48.52
Book value per share
-60.51
-54.65
-40.46
29.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.17
-0.56
-0.3
-0.61
P/B
-0.28
-0.35
-0.55
1.01
EV/EBIDTA
954.86
23.09
-11.91
29.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-94.36
-3.85
0
-5.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
129.54
134.95
174.49
123.9
Inventory days
408.06
501
569.14
370.5
Creditor days
-177.66
-196.6
-256.44
-189.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.17
-0.11
0.96
0.21
Net debt / equity
-3.5
-3.86
-5.48
6.73
Net debt / op. profit
-14.59
-6.94
-7.89
-12.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.49
-11.87
-17.39
-14.99
Other costs
-98.09
-108.99
-103.61
-92.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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