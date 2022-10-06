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Punj Lloyd Ltd Key Ratios

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2.25
(0.00%)
Oct 6, 2022|03:29:58 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.37

9.45

-37.27

-34.68

Op profit growth

-52.02

8.7

75.14

-267.36

EBIT growth

-264.71

-111.02

367.77

-189.07

Net profit growth

-92.52

-56.82

86.73

108.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9.59

-20.87

-21.01

-7.52

EBIT margin

-3.66

2.32

-23.03

-3.08

Net profit margin

-1.35

-18.9

-47.91

-16.09

RoCE

-2.97

1.65

-13.55

-2.52

RoNW

0.89

14.5

281.72

-17.72

RoA

-0.27

-3.37

-7.04

-3.28

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.83

-34.12

-74.47

-48.52

Book value per share

-60.51

-54.65

-40.46

29.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.17

-0.56

-0.3

-0.61

P/B

-0.28

-0.35

-0.55

1.01

EV/EBIDTA

954.86

23.09

-11.91

29.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-94.36

-3.85

0

-5.48

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

129.54

134.95

174.49

123.9

Inventory days

408.06

501

569.14

370.5

Creditor days

-177.66

-196.6

-256.44

-189.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.17

-0.11

0.96

0.21

Net debt / equity

-3.5

-3.86

-5.48

6.73

Net debt / op. profit

-14.59

-6.94

-7.89

-12.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.49

-11.87

-17.39

-14.99

Other costs

-98.09

-108.99

-103.61

-92.53

Punj Lloyd Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

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