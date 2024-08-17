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Punj Lloyd Ltd Share Price Live

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2.25
(0.00%)
Oct 6, 2022|03:29:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open2.2
  • Day's High2.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.25
  • Day's Low2.15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)5.49
  • P/E0.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-31.37
  • EPS3.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Punj Lloyd Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

₹2.2

Prev. Close

₹2.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.49

Day's High

₹2.25

Day's Low

₹2.15

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹-31.37

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.51

P/E

0.74

EPS

3.01

Divi. Yield

0

Punj Lloyd Ltd Corporate Action

6 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Oct, 2025

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6 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Punj Lloyd Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Punj Lloyd Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Sep, 2026|12:06 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 50.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Punj Lloyd Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

67.12

67.05

66.42

66.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.41

136.3

1,917.31

3,138.23

Net Worth

162.53

203.35

1,983.73

3,204.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4,059.49

3,761.02

3,347.82

4,881.51

yoy growth (%)

7.93

12.34

-31.41

-40.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-366.64

-383.16

-433.77

-563.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-881.71

-899.16

-1,495.29

-612.51

Depreciation

-120.7

-125.13

-227.9

-313.74

Tax paid

1,199.08

48.58

-18.42

105.85

Working capital

-598.77

-532.57

-272.81

171.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.93

12.34

-31.41

-40.68

Op profit growth

-27.76

-65.22

123.04

-133.02

EBIT growth

-640.97

-97.07

-341.89

-68.45

Net profit growth

-137.31

-43.8

198.76

-6,587.32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

195.69

5,080.37

4,867.28

4,447.02

7,090.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

195.69

5,080.37

4,867.28

4,447.02

7,090.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

70.92

Other Income

76.23

505.4

1,355.1

258.05

622.8

Punj Lloyd Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

124.8

32.795,029.6859.560.72102.7252.03

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

875.5

51.783,483.5215.160785.3317.97

M & B Engineering Ltd

MBEL

270.15

19.591,545.6314.640.37264.7114.75

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

59.34

23.951,339.1110.880341.9732.61

BEML Land Assets Ltd

BLAL

160.88

293.18671.52-0.4700.980.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Punj Lloyd Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Punj Lloyd House,

17-18 Nehru Place,

New Delhi - 110019

Tel: 91-0124-2646 6105

Website: http://www.punjlloyd.com

Email: Investors@punjlloyd.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Punj Lloyd Limited (PLL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 26th, 1988 as Punj Lloyd Engineering Private Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement a...
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Reports by Punj Lloyd Ltd

Company FAQs

The Punj Lloyd Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punj Lloyd Ltd is ₹75.51 Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of Punj Lloyd Ltd is 0.74 and -0.01 as of 06 Oct ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punj Lloyd Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punj Lloyd Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Oct ‘22
Punj Lloyd Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -36.85%, 3 Years at 28.92%, 1 Year at 15.38%, 6 Month at -11.76%, 3 Month at 32.35% and 1 Month at 12.50%.
The shareholding pattern of Punj Lloyd Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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