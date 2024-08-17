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No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorConstruction
Open₹2.2
Prev. Close₹2.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.49
Day's High₹2.25
Day's Low₹2.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-31.37
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.51
P/E0.74
EPS3.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
67.12
67.05
66.42
66.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.41
136.3
1,917.31
3,138.23
Net Worth
162.53
203.35
1,983.73
3,204.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4,059.49
3,761.02
3,347.82
4,881.51
yoy growth (%)
7.93
12.34
-31.41
-40.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-366.64
-383.16
-433.77
-563.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-881.71
-899.16
-1,495.29
-612.51
Depreciation
-120.7
-125.13
-227.9
-313.74
Tax paid
1,199.08
48.58
-18.42
105.85
Working capital
-598.77
-532.57
-272.81
171.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.93
12.34
-31.41
-40.68
Op profit growth
-27.76
-65.22
123.04
-133.02
EBIT growth
-640.97
-97.07
-341.89
-68.45
Net profit growth
-137.31
-43.8
198.76
-6,587.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
195.69
5,080.37
4,867.28
4,447.02
7,090.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
195.69
5,080.37
4,867.28
4,447.02
7,090.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
70.92
Other Income
76.23
505.4
1,355.1
258.05
622.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
124.8
|32.79
|5,029.68
|59.56
|0.72
|102.72
|52.03
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
875.5
|51.78
|3,483.52
|15.16
|0
|785.3
|317.97
M & B Engineering Ltd
MBEL
270.15
|19.59
|1,545.63
|14.64
|0.37
|264.7
|114.75
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
59.34
|23.95
|1,339.11
|10.88
|0
|341.97
|32.61
BEML Land Assets Ltd
BLAL
160.88
|293.18
|671.52
|-0.47
|0
|0.98
|0.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Punj Lloyd House,
17-18 Nehru Place,
New Delhi - 110019
Tel: 91-0124-2646 6105
Website: http://www.punjlloyd.com
Email: Investors@punjlloyd.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Punj Lloyd Limited (PLL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on September 26th, 1988 as Punj Lloyd Engineering Private Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement a...
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Reports by Punj Lloyd Ltd
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