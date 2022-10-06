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Punj Lloyd Ltd Cash Flow Statement

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Oct 6, 2022|03:29:58 PM

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Punj Lloyd Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-881.71

-899.16

-1,495.29

-612.51

Depreciation

-120.7

-125.13

-227.9

-313.74

Tax paid

1,199.08

48.58

-18.42

105.85

Working capital

-598.77

-532.57

-272.81

171.26

Other operating items

Operating

-402.1

-1,508.28

-2,014.42

-649.14

Capital expenditure

-105.7

-35.29

-555.4

-188.43

Free cash flow

-507.8

-1,543.57

-2,569.82

-837.57

Equity raised

-85.19

2,904.82

6,569.25

7,328.88

Investing

-308.79

-1,047.31

639.48

-398

Financing

276.24

209.77

1,370.8

-50.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-625.54

523.71

6,009.71

6,043.05

Punj Lloyd Ltd : related Articles

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