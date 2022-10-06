Punj Lloyd Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-881.71
-899.16
-1,495.29
-612.51
Depreciation
-120.7
-125.13
-227.9
-313.74
Tax paid
1,199.08
48.58
-18.42
105.85
Working capital
-598.77
-532.57
-272.81
171.26
Other operating items
Operating
-402.1
-1,508.28
-2,014.42
-649.14
Capital expenditure
-105.7
-35.29
-555.4
-188.43
Free cash flow
-507.8
-1,543.57
-2,569.82
-837.57
Equity raised
-85.19
2,904.82
6,569.25
7,328.88
Investing
-308.79
-1,047.31
639.48
-398
Financing
276.24
209.77
1,370.8
-50.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-625.54
523.71
6,009.71
6,043.05
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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