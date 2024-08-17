iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd Company Summary

1.55
(4.73%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd Summary

Punjab Woolcombers (PWL) was initially promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) to set up a wool combing unit in Punjab, which has a thriving knitting industry. The Lala Vidyasagar Oswal group joined with PSIDC in 1977 and, in 1983, enhanced the wool combing capacity from 0.67 mln kg to 2.0 mln kg, with fibre, wool tops and yarn dyeing facilities. Over the years, PSIDC disinvested its shareholding in favour of the promoters and, in 1987, PWL was wholly owned by the Lala Vidyasagar Oswal group. The company entered the capital market for the first time in 1979. In 1989, the company offered equity shares on a rights basis and during 1994-95, capitalised part of its accumulated reserves and surplus with a 1:2 bonus issue. PWL is among the first in India to be allowed by the International Wool Secretariat to use the prestigious Woolmark. The company has set up a lambs wool spinning unit for high value-added yarn.During 1995-96, it signed a MoU with Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation to establish a fertiliser complex to manufacture ammonia.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.