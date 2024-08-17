iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Woolcombers Ltd Share Price

1.55
(4.73%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.55

Prev. Close

1.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

1.55

Day's Low

1.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-24.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.04

P/E

4.08

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:55 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 68.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Punjab Woolcombers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Punjab Woolcombers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ashok Kumar Singla

Director

Akhil Oswal

Managing Director

Neelam Kumar Oswal

Director

Mohinder Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Punjab Woolcombers Ltd

Summary

Punjab Woolcombers (PWL) was initially promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) to set up a wool combing unit in Punjab, which has a thriving knitting industry. The Lala Vidyasagar Oswal group joined with PSIDC in 1977 and, in 1983, enhanced the wool combing capacity from 0.67 mln kg to 2.0 mln kg, with fibre, wool tops and yarn dyeing facilities. Over the years, PSIDC disinvested its shareholding in favour of the promoters and, in 1987, PWL was wholly owned by the Lala Vidyasagar Oswal group. The company entered the capital market for the first time in 1979. In 1989, the company offered equity shares on a rights basis and during 1994-95, capitalised part of its accumulated reserves and surplus with a 1:2 bonus issue. PWL is among the first in India to be allowed by the International Wool Secretariat to use the prestigious Woolmark. The company has set up a lambs wool spinning unit for high value-added yarn.During 1995-96, it signed a MoU with Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation to establish a fertiliser complex to manufacture ammonia.
