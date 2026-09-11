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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.63
22.87
15.56
11.36
Net Worth
44.5
23.74
16.43
12.23
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
363.11
324.21
160.95
72.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
363.11
324.21
160.95
72.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.52
0.57
1.58
1.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
7,330
|100.78
|1,55,328.84
|362.3
|0.54
|3,521.03
|440.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
432
|62.34
|1,50,425.14
|381.91
|0.32
|7,697.72
|76.15
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
908
|100.78
|1,43,050.87
|363.59
|0.14
|3,061.37
|52.15
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,972
|110.36
|1,41,451.06
|2,122.2
|0.45
|4,195.1
|379.8
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
31,065
|116.24
|1,38,464.05
|294.15
|0.03
|2,441.42
|1,161.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SANJEEV KANDA
Whole-time Director
Dievam Singh Kanda
Non Executive Director
Renu Kanda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamal Dev Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lokesh Vats
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Sharma
Sh.#.16 Local Shopping Centre3,
Sector-8 Rohini North Delhi,
Delhi - 110085
Tel: +91 81999 46599
Website: http://www.raksantransformers.com
Email: cs@raksantransformers.com
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Summary
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Reports by Raksan Transformers Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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