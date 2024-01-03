Rathi Ispat Ltd Management Discussions

Rathi Ispat Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
RATHI ISPAT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
A. PLANT PERFORMANCE:
The sales of the Company during the financial year ended 31stMarch 2007
aggregate to Rs.323.45 Crores which has declined by 25% approximately as
compared to the previous year.
The production of the Company has declined approximately by 23% in SS
Billets, in SS Flats is down by 20% and in Steel casting by 47%
approximately resulting in under recovery of the overheads. On sales front
SS flats has declined by 18% in value resulting in reduction our market
share significantly due to which the company could not able fetch better
sales price. Sales of steel casting which is high margin product have
declined by 19% in value due to the lower production.
During the year under review, the company incurred huge loses mainly on
inferior quality of raw material, non availability of raw material at
economical price. Since, most of the vendors were exporting the raw
materials; there was unexpected rise in raw material price. The average
purchase price of raw material has increased by 23% which could not be
passed to the consumers and average sales price of our finished goods was
also reduced by 2% as compared to previous year.
The Company also tried to change its product mix by developing the new
grade of Stainless steel. However, due to the poor quality of raw material
the company could not dent the market with its new product since the
quality of new product did not match the expectations of the market.
B. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
The Stainless Steel has wider application in the form of utensils as well
as crockery, cutlery. It is further used in making consumer durables like
Kitchen sinks, bath tubs and home appliances like toasters, mixer-grinders,
refrigerators washing machines, etc in piping in process plants, chemicals
plants and refineries including gas industries pipelines, pollution control
equipments, in food processing industries because of superior hygienic
properties, in architectural & structural applications, ladders,
ventilation louvers, fire walls cable trays, module cladding, door & window
frames, in roofing materials, in public transport viz. Railway, Cars and
Passenger buses, in decorative applications and in Nuclear industry. Demand
for stainless steel is increasing rapidly.
The finished Products being manufactured by the company are industrial
commodity products which are susceptible to price volatility. Further, the
change in Government policies relating to export adversely affects the
companys profits. Due to export of Ferro alloys to the other countries,
all the producers of the steel , except those having mining rights, are
facing problems to procure its raw material at economical price.
C. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM
The Company has a well defined internal Control system that is adequate and
Commensurate with size and nature of business. Clear roles,
responsibilities and authorities, coupled with internal information
Systems, and ensure appropriate information flow to facilitate effective
monitoring. Adequate Controls are established to achieve efficiency in
operations, optimum utilization of resources and effective monitoring
thereof and compliance with applicable laws and these are being regularly
reviewed by our Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The Audit Committee of your Board met four times during the year. It
reviewed the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal Control and
monitored implementation of Internal Audit function.
D. HUMAN RESOURCES
Your Organisation possesses a pool of talented employees where all the
individuals are committed towards the sustained growth of the company. Your
management enjoys a high degree of participation and confidence of all the
employees towards the betterment of the organisation. Information in
accordance with the provisions of section 217(2A) of the Companies Act,
1956, read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rule, 1975 as
amended, there is no employee employed by the Company either for whole or
part of the year drawing remuneration in excess of the limits laid down
under the rules mentioned above.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE
The Company carried out in house research for value added products targeted
the best realisation as per pertaining market rates. During the year, due
care was taken to produce the value added quality product by means of our
technical know how and as per market requirement. The Chemistry was aimed
to manufacture the high valued item which could give the best performance
as per market requirement.
The Chemistry was aimed for spinning and cutlery items which could give
best realizations out of this product. The Chemistry was meant for
excellent corrosion resistance, uninterrupted heat resistance & minimum
loss during buffing. With the above factors in view, the R & D was carried
out and, with the passage of time various changes in the chemistry mode
were incorporated. The factors effecting the corrosion properties was
chromium only. During our R & D, we have taken care of vital elements like
Copper and Nitrogen addition also which could avoid the delayed cracking
tendency of the material.
The R & D practices with certain changes was again carried out with a
motive to achieve value added product as well as product mix ,which could
be largely utilised in cutlery and kitchen wares. R & D was mainly aimed to
induce high toughness during pressing of the material. The manganese (Mn)
was the prime element which could enhance the toughness of the material
with the set percentage of Mn the R & D was carried out. At the end, The
Company arrived at conclusion that certain level of burning loss can be
reduced with the introduction of some elements in production.
ENVIRONMENT SAFETY:
Your Company has installed proper water and air treatment plants to fulfill
its obligations towards environmental safety. The Company has also obtained
required applicable permissions from Pollution Control authorities. Your
Company has obtained ISO 14001:2004 certificate during the year 2006-2007.