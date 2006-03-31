Rathi Ispat Ltd Share Price directors Report
RATHI ISPAT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
DIRECTORS REPORT
Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the Annual Report together
with audited accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2007.
This report includes Management Discussion and Analysis as it has been
considered appropriate to do so, in order to avoid duplication and overlap
with the Directors Report.
1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Rs. in Lacs)
PARTICULARS 2006-2007 2005-2006
Sales 32345.96 43213.51
Gross Profit /(Loss) before Int. and Dep. (3258.31) 956.51
Interest & Bank Charges 1797.48 1191.98
Depreciation 519.99 496.28
Profit/(Loss) before tax (5575.78) (730.97)
Less: Provision for Taxation:
Fringe Benefit Tax 5.92 1.15
Other Direct Tax 0.96 7.55
Deferred Tax (296.28) 8.49
Net Profit/(Loss) (5286.38) (748.16)
Transfer to General Reserve - -
Balance Carried to Balance Sheet (4878.62) (748.16)
2. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act 1956, as amended, with
respect to the directors responsibility statement, it is hereby confirmed:
(i) That in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended on
31st March, 2007, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed
along with proper explanation relating to the material departures.
(ii) That the director of the Company have selected such accounting
policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates
that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the
state of affairs of the Company at the financial year ended 31st March 2007
and Loss of the company for the financial year ended 31st March 2007.
(iii) That proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
(iv) That the accounts of the company for the financial year ended 31st
March, 2007, has been prepared on a going concern basis.
3. REASON OF EROSION OF NET WORTH OF THE COMPANY.
Net worth of the Company has been fully eroded during the year 2006-2007
due to heavy losses incurred by the company. On account of inferior quality
of the raw material, the company was not able to recover better yield from
the raw material & the burning loss of the production process remain high
during the year. Further, the Company was not able to recover its overhead
due to lower utilisation of production capacity on account of non
availability of raw material at economical price to the Company. Financial
expenses of the Company has rapidly increased by 54% as compared to the
previous year. The expenses on salary and wages has increased by 30% as
compared to the last year .On account of all above reasons, the cost of
production of the finished product was high incomparision to its sale
price.
Further, the Company was having old raw material stock i.e. scarp which was
not upto the mark for finished product due its inferior quality. On
receipts of the complaints from customers, the Company identified inferior
quality of raw material. A quality control committee was set up to look
into the matter. Keeping in view of technical expert report, Quality
Control Committee recommendation and lab test report of the Company, the
Board decided to dispose of the remaining inferior quality scrap which was
not usable for making the final product. Finally, debit notes were raised
to suppliers those were responsible for supply of inferior quality of
scrap.
Keeping in view such tremendous situation and pursuant to proviso of
Section 15(1) of the SICA, the Board of Directors has decided to file the
reference with the BIFR.
4. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Company has continued its quest to follow the best practice of
corporate governance towards building trust among the shareholders,
employee, customers, and suppliers on four key elements of corporate
governance-transparency, fairness, disclosures, and accountability.
This report on the corporate governance with the separate section on
shareholders information along with the certificate from the Statutory
Auditors in this regards has also been incorporated in this Annual Report.
5. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
A. PLANT PERFORMANCE:
The sales of the Company during the financial year ended 31stMarch 2007
aggregate to Rs.323.45 Crores which has declined by 25% approximately as
compared to the previous year.
The production of the Company has declined approximately by 23% in SS
Billets, in SS Flats is down by 20% and in Steel casting by 47%
approximately resulting in under recovery of the overheads. On sales front
SS flats has declined by 18% in value resulting in reduction our market
share significantly due to which the company could not able fetch better
sales price. Sales of steel casting which is high margin product have
declined by 19% in value due to the lower production.
During the year under review, the company incurred huge loses mainly on
inferior quality of raw material, non availability of raw material at
economical price. Since, most of the vendors were exporting the raw
materials; there was unexpected rise in raw material price. The average
purchase price of raw material has increased by 23% which could not be
passed to the consumers and average sales price of our finished goods was
also reduced by 2% as compared to previous year.
The Company also tried to change its product mix by developing the new
grade of Stainless steel. However, due to the poor quality of raw material
the company could not dent the market with its new product since the
quality of new product did not match the expectations of the market.
B. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
The Stainless Steel has wider application in the form of utensils as well
as crockery, cutlery. It is further used in making consumer durables like
Kitchen sinks, bath tubs and home appliances like toasters, mixer-grinders,
refrigerators washing machines, etc in piping in process plants, chemicals
plants and refineries including gas industries pipelines, pollution control
equipments, in food processing industries because of superior hygienic
properties, in architectural & structural applications, ladders,
ventilation louvers, fire walls cable trays, module cladding, door & window
frames, in roofing materials, in public transport viz. Railway, Cars and
Passenger buses, in decorative applications and in Nuclear industry. Demand
for stainless steel is increasing rapidly.
The finished Products being manufactured by the company are industrial
commodity products which are susceptible to price volatility. Further, the
change in Government policies relating to export adversely affects the
companys profits. Due to export of Ferro alloys to the other countries,
all the producers of the steel , except those having mining rights, are
facing problems to procure its raw material at economical price.
C. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM
The Company has a well defined internal Control system that is adequate and
Commensurate with size and nature of business. Clear roles,
responsibilities and authorities, coupled with internal information
Systems, and ensure appropriate information flow to facilitate effective
monitoring. Adequate Controls are established to achieve efficiency in
operations, optimum utilization of resources and effective monitoring
thereof and compliance with applicable laws and these are being regularly
reviewed by our Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The Audit Committee of your Board met four times during the year. It
reviewed the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal Control and
monitored implementation of Internal Audit function.
D. HUMAN RESOURCES
Your Organisation possesses a pool of talented employees where all the
individuals are committed towards the sustained growth of the company. Your
management enjoys a high degree of participation and confidence of all the
employees towards the betterment of the organisation. Information in
accordance with the provisions of section 217(2A) of the Companies Act,
1956, read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rule, 1975 as
amended, there is no employee employed by the Company either for whole or
part of the year drawing remuneration in excess of the limits laid down
under the rules mentioned above.
6. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE
The Company carried out in house research for value added products targeted
the best realisation as per pertaining market rates. During the year, due
care was taken to produce the value added quality product by means of our
technical know how and as per market requirement. The Chemistry was aimed
to manufacture the high valued item which could give the best performance
as per market requirement.
The Chemistry was aimed for spinning and cutlery items which could give
best realizations out of this product. The Chemistry was meant for
excellent corrosion resistance, uninterrupted heat resistance & minimum
loss during buffing. With the above factors in view, the R & D was carried
out and, with the passage of time various changes in the chemistry mode
were incorporated. The factors effecting the corrosion properties was
chromium only. During our R & D, we have taken care of vital elements like
Copper and Nitrogen addition also which could avoid the delayed cracking
tendency of the material.
The R & D practices with certain changes was again carried out with a
motive to achieve value added product as well as product mix ,which could
be largely utilised in cutlery and kitchen wares. R & D was mainly aimed to
induce high toughness during pressing of the material. The manganese (Mn)
was the prime element which could enhance the toughness of the material
with the set percentage of Mn the R & D was carried out. At the end, The
Company arrived at conclusion that certain level of burning loss can be
reduced with the introduction of some elements in production.
7. DIRECTORS
Mr. Dilip Mishra, non-executive director of your Company retires by
rotation and is eligible for re-appointment. Your Board recommends the
appointment of Mr. Dilip Mishra, as a Director. Mr. Varun Garg, non-
executive director of your Company retires by rotation and is eligible for
re-appointment. Your Board recommends the appointment of Mr. Varun Garg, as
a Director. The information on the particulars of Directors seeking
appointment/reappointment as required under clause 49 of the listing
Agreement executed with the Stock Exchanges has been given under Corporate
Governance (Annexure -II) of this report.
8. ENVIRONMENT SAFETY:
Your Company has installed proper water and air treatment plants to fulfill
its obligations towards environmental safety. The Company has also obtained
required applicable permissions from Pollution Control authorities. Your
Company has obtained ISO 14001:2004 certificate during the year 2006-2007.
9. AUDITORS
The Auditors of the Company, M/s SNRS & Associates, Chartered Accountants,
retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and have given
their consent for re-appointment. The Company has also received a
Certificate from them under Section 224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956. The
notes to the accounts referred to in the Auditors report and the
observation made in the report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order
2003 are self explanatory and therefore do not required for further
comments.
10. COST AUDITORS
The Central Governments Cost Audit order specifies audit of Cost
Accounting Records for certain specified products every year. The Board of
Directors, subject to the approval of the Central Government, has appointed
M/s R.M. Bansal & Company, Cost Accountants, to carry out the cost audit
for the current year at a remuneration to be decided by the Board of
Directors.
11. FIXED DEPOSITS
Your Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposits from the Public during the
financial year 2006-2007.
12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE
EARNINGS AND OUTGO.
Information pursuant to Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read
with the Companies (Disclosures of particulars in the report of Board of
Directors) Rule, 1988 is given in the Annexure-I, to this report which form
part of the Directors Report.
13. STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING:
The equity shares of the Company are listed at Delhi Stock Exchange
Association Limited, Delhi and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Mumbai. The
Company confirms that it has paid annual listing fees for the year 2007-
2008 to both the Stock Exchanges.
14. APPRECIATION
Your Directors also wish to place on record their sincere thanks for the
wholehearted support received from distributors, suppliers, and
shareholders towards conduct of operation of the Company.
The Directors are thankful to the Bankers and Financial Institutions, for
their continued support during the year.
Your Directors are also appreciating of the continued dedication and senses
of commitment shown by the employees at all levels during the year deserve
special mention.
For and on behalf of the Board
For RATHI ISPAT LIMITED
Place : Delhi ARUN KUMAR RATHI
Date : 12th Day of May, 2007 Chairman
ANNEXURE -I TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
Statement of particulars pursuant to Companies (Disclosure of Particulars
in the report of Board of Directors) Rule, 1988
Year Ended Year Ended
PARTICULARS 31.03.2007 31.03.2006
I. CONSERVATON OF ENERGY
A. Power and Fuel Consumption
a. Electricity
Purchased units (KWH) 63477154 61537705
Total amounts (Rs.) 249878050 243377658
including demand charges)
Rate/Units (Rs.) 3.94 3.95
b. Furnae Oil (including LDO)
Quantity 298681 3283420
Total amounts (Rs.) 4513736 49606301
Average Rate (Rs./Ltr.) 15.11 15.11
c. R-LNG Gas
Quantity (in MMBTU) 175277.072 48974.693
Total amounts (Rs.) 43024157 10976897
Average Rate (Rs./Ltr.)(MMBTU) 245.46 224.13
B. Consumption (per Unit) Furnace R-LNG
Oil Gas
Melting Shop
Production (M.T)
Billets / Steel Castings 4978 63186 88472
Electricity (KWH) 847 847 631
Furnace Oil (Ltrs) 18 18
R-LNG Gas 1.18
Upto From
Nov.05 Dec.05
Rollig Mill With With
Furnace R-LN
Oil Gas
Production Flat 4978 55781 42413 28563
Electricity (KWH) 95 95 81 84
Furnace Oil (Ltrs) 42 40
R-LNG Gas (MMBTU) 1.80 1.71
II. Technology Absorption
The company is not using imported technology, however emphasis on
continuous improvement of quality and development of new skills of
production indigenously.
III. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo
Total Foreign exchange used and caused
A. CIF Values of 43590381 82314649
Import expenditure
in Foreign Exchange
B. Foreign Exchange Earned
for and on behalf of the Board
for RATHI ISPAT LIMITED
Place : Delhi ARUN KUMAR RATHI
Date : 12th Day of May, 2007 Chairman