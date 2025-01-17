iifl-logo-icon 1
RBL Bank Ltd EGM

155.12
(-2.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

RBL Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

RBL Bank: Related News

RBL Bank Appoints Soma Sankara Prasad as Independent Director

17 Jan 2025|10:03 AM

Prasad would be an additional non-executive independent director of the bank for four years.

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

21 Oct 2024|03:49 PM

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

25 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

