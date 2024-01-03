Rock Hard Petro Chemical Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Rock Hard Petro Chemical Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ROCK HARD PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may
constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable
laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those
either expressed or implied.
(A) Industry structure and developments
In view of the fact that the company has already sold its material and
major plant and machineries, there can not be any manufacturing activity
of formaldehyde and hexamine in the company. Considering the fact that
some of the machineries are under the attachment of the sales tax
department of the state, the management of the company is not belong to
any specific industry.
(B) Opportunities and Threats, Risks and concerns
As is known that the company has already sold out die formaldehyde plant
except a few of the machineries which are under the attachment of the
sales tax department of the state, the management of the company is not in
a position to explore any other business possibilities. Therefore, till
the clearance of this attachment mater which is presently sub- judice and
about which the management is very much hopeful of getting an order in
favour of the company, the process of realization out of the sale proceeds
of the remaining assets of the company is not possible and till then
neither new funding is possible nor any other business activity is
possible, hence though it is just a matter of time that the company once
again comes into hard core business activity, till men there is no
business opportunity for the company and therefore, no outlook can be
projected for the company.
(C) Segment-wise or product-wise performance
In view of the aforesaid, the present business in the company dose not
belongs to any product or segment, hence, no comments are offered here.
(D) Risk & concents
As explained hereinabove, at present there is no business risk in the
company, however, it is also to be noted that due to various factors,
which have already been discussed by your management in its previous
reports and which have always been beyond the control of the management of
the company The company neither has any productive assets nor it has any
financial strength to carve out any definite future course of action of
the company including pursuing of other objects in the company. Sales tax
Department had raised amount of Rs. 1,70,0007- which has been challenged
by the company and a write petition have been filed before Honble Indore
High court. Allahabad Bank has filed a suit before the DRT Jabalpur for a
sum of Rs. 88 lacs plus interest. However company has filed its written
statement and has danied its liability.
(E) Internal controls and their adequacy
In view of the aforesaid, neither there is any need for existence of any
internal control system and procedure in the company nor any comments be
offered by the management here.
(F) Financial performance vis~ avis operational performance
As discussed here- in-above, in due to continuity of various beyond the
management contror factors having adverse impact on the operations of the
company. There have been no operations in the company.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OFTHE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
KHIMJI PATADIA
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: Indore
Dated: 3rd September, 2009