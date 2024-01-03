To,

The Members of

Rock Hard Petro Chemicals Industries Limited,

1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Rock Hard Petro Chemicals Industries Limited as at 31st March, 2011 and also the Profit and Loss Account of the Company for the year ended on that date, annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining on a test basis, evidence supporting the amount and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. The requirement stated by the Companies Act (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956, by way of a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order to the extent applicable to the Company is not reported herewith since the Companys Paid-up-Capital and its reserves do not exceed fifty lakhs rupees and it does not have a turnover exceeding five crore rupees at any time during the financial year. The Company also has not taken loan from any banks or any financial institutions.

4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 above, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The balance sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors, as on 31st. March, 2011 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2011 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Clause (g) of Sub-Section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

f. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, subject to the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India :

i. In the case of Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2011 :

And

ii. In the case of the Profit and Loss Account of the Profit for the year ended on that date.

For RISHI SEKHRI AND ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

RISHI SEKHRI

(PROPRIETOR)

Membership No: 126656.

Place: Mumbai.