Rock Hard Petro Chemical Industries Ltd Share Price directors Report
ROCK HARD PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Shareowners,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirty Fourth Annual Report
along with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March
2009.
Financial Results
(Rs. In Lacs)
Particulars 2008-2009 2007-2008
Sales & Other Income from Operation - -
Other Income 0.00 0.38
Total Expenditure 1.01 1.19
Interest & Finance Charges 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00
Loss before Tax 1.01 1.15
Net loss after Tax 1.01 1.15
Balance brought forward -619.69 -608.13
Balance Carried to Balance Sheet -629.77 -619.84
Performance
During the year under review your Company achieved a turnover and
operating income of Rs. Nil/- Compared to Rs.38698/- hi the previous
fiscal year 2007-2008, Loss Incurred during the year amounted to
Rs.1007722/- as against the previous years loss of Rs. 1155328/-.
Dividend
As your company has incurred heavy losses during the year under review no
dividend is recommended.
Directors
In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 19S6 and the
Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Chirag Jethva and Mr.
Ramchandra Kachave, Directors of the Company, retire by rotation and being
eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual
General Meeting.
Auditors:
M/s. Rishi Sekhri & Associates, Chartered Accountants the Statutory
Auditors of the Company, retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and
are eligible for re-appointment. The retiring Auditors have furnished a
certificate of their eligibility for reappointment under Section 224(1B)
of the Companies Act, 1956 and have indicated their willingness to
continue in the said office. Members are requested to appoint auditors for
the current year and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.
Increase in Authorised Share Capital;
The company requires additional capital funds for the purpose of to meet
the long term working capital requirements and general corporate purposes
and to set up formaldehyde plant at dist. Thane near Mumbai. Accordingly,
the Board of Directors has decided, among the various alternate option, to
raise the said funds by issuing the Equity Share capital of the company on
preferential basis.
The company has an authorizedcapital of Rs. 10crores divided into
1,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The authorized capital of the
company to be increased from Rs. 10 crores to Rs. 60 crores,
rankingparipassu with the existing Equity shares of the company.
Entering in new era of business
In consideration to market opportunity there is a huge scope in
Infrastructure Field and Jewellery Field, now Company is looking for the
same opportunity and entering in these field so can reap maximum benefit
and accordingly shareowners will also benefited.
Fixed Deposits
The company has not accepted Fixed Deposits from public within the purview
of section 58A, of the Companies Act, 1956, during the year under review.
Particulars of Employees
There are no employees whose particulars are required to be shown in terms
of provisions of Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the
Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended.
Directors Responsibility Statement
Pursuant to the requirement under section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956, your Directors state that:-
1) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to;
material departures, if any.
2) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of; the
company. As at the end of the financial year and loss for the year under
review.
3) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
act. For safeguarding the assets of the Company and for the preventing and
detecting fraud and other irregularities.
4) The Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended
31 March 2009 on a going concern basis.
Listing Fees of Equity Shares
The Equity Shares of your Company are listed on the Stock Exchange, Mumbai
(BSE) and Madhya Pradesh Stock Exchange Limited. The Listing fee for the
year 2008-09 has already been paid.
Conservation of energy technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings
and outgo
In the absence of any manufacturingactivity in the company during the year
under review, no reportable information pursuant can be prepared and
presented in terms of Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read
with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988. The technology used hi production is fully
indigenous. The company has not incurred any expenditure on R&D during the
year. There is also no inflow and outflow of Foreign Exchange during the
year under review.
Corporate Governance
Your Companys philosophy on corporate Governance is attainment of the
highest level of transparency, accountability and equity in all spheres of
operations, interactions with the shareholders, employees, government and
others.
As operate section on Corporate Governance from the Statutory Auditors of
the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as
Stipulated under clause 49 of the listing Agreement with the Stock
Exchanges, form the part of this Annual Report.
Acknowledgements
The Board wishes to place on the record its sincere appreciation of the
effort put in by your companys senior management team , executives and
consultants at all levels, with your wishes and trust we endeavors to
delivers long term shareholder value.
Your Directors would likes to thank all investors, customers, financial
institutions, vendors banks, government authorities, the registrars,
share transfer agents, business/alliance and technology partners for the
support.
Your Directors thanks the government of India and support during the year,
and look forward to their continued support in the future.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
KHIMJIBHAI PATADIA
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: INDORE
Date : 3rd September, 2009
REGISTERED OFFICE
16, Manish puri,
Saket Nagar,
Indore-452001(M.P)
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
Information in accordance with the Companies (Disclosure of the
Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 and
forming part of the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2009.
I. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
The Company has not carried out any manufacturing activities during the
year under review except during the last week of the current financial
year. The Company proposed to take measures and applied strict control
systems to monitor day to day power consumption, to endeavor to ensure the
optimal use of energy with minimum extent possible wastage as far as
possible for its proposed Project. The Company has further put all efforts
and thrust for tapping non-conventional energy sources.
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
A. Power and Fuel Consumption
Year Ended Year Ended
31-03-2009 31-03-2008
1. Electricity (Units )
Purchases (Rs.in Lacs) Nil Nil
Total Amount (Rs.)
Unit Rate
2. L.D.O./F.O, (K.Ltrs )
Quantity (Rs.in Lacs) Nil
Total Cost (Rs.)
Average rate/Litre
3. Others/Internal generation (Units )
Quantity (Rs.in Lacs) Nil Nil
Total Cost (Rs.)
Rate/Units
4. Gas Purchase (Units)
Purchases (Rs.in Lacs) Nil Nil
Total Amount (Rs.)
Average rate/Litre
B. Consumption per Unit of (Units/Kg.) Nil
Electricity (Units/Kg.) Nil
L.D.O.
II. A) RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D):
1. Specific areas in which R&D carried out by the Company.
The Company had commenced its project at the end of financial year. No R &
D activities have been taken up by the Company during the year under
review. However it is proposed to carry out Research and Development in
several areas with in-house facilities available to reduce its input cost
in a phased manner.
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above R&D.
Not applicable
3. Future Plan of action
To reduce cost and improve quality, R & D efforts will be continued in the
areas mentioned above.
B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTATION AND INNOVATION:
1. The Company has not acquired any technology for its proposed plant and
the process proposed to be applied is standard and generally accepted in
the Industry.
2. Proper facilities will also be set up for quality assurance and
checking of various parameters at regular interval.
3. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts:
The Company is expected to control its deviation in the product quality,
cost control, product development, import substitution etc. This will also
help to achieve better yields and quality of the end product and the cost
reduction.
4. Purchase of technology imported during the last 5 year:NIL
III. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
(Rs. In lacs)
Year ended Year ended
31st Mach 2009 31st Mach 2008
Foreign Exchange Earnings Nil Nil
Foreign Exchange Outgo Nil Nil
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
KHIMJIBHAI PATADIA
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: INDORE
Date : 3rd September, 2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may
constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable
laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those
either expressed or implied.
(A) Industry structure and developments
In view of the fact that the company has already sold its material and
major plant and machineries, there can not be any manufacturing activity
of formaldehyde and hexamine in the company. Considering the fact that
some of the machineries are under the attachment of the sales tax
department of the state, the management of the company is not belong to
any specific industry.
(B) Opportunities and Threats, Risks and concerns
As is known that the company has already sold out die formaldehyde plant
except a few of the machineries which are under the attachment of the
sales tax department of the state, the management of the company is not in
a position to explore any other business possibilities. Therefore, till
the clearance of this attachment mater which is presently sub- judice and
about which the management is very much hopeful of getting an order in
favour of the company, the process of realization out of the sale proceeds
of the remaining assets of the company is not possible and till then
neither new funding is possible nor any other business activity is
possible, hence though it is just a matter of time that the company once
again comes into hard core business activity, till men there is no
business opportunity for the company and therefore, no outlook can be
projected for the company.
(C) Segment-wise or product-wise performance
In view of the aforesaid, the present business in the company dose not
belongs to any product or segment, hence, no comments are offered here.
(D) Risk & concents
As explained hereinabove, at present there is no business risk in the
company, however, it is also to be noted that due to various factors,
which have already been discussed by your management in its previous
reports and which have always been beyond the control of the management of
the company The company neither has any productive assets nor it has any
financial strength to carve out any definite future course of action of
the company including pursuing of other objects in the company. Sales tax
Department had raised amount of Rs. 1,70,0007- which has been challenged
by the company and a write petition have been filed before Honble Indore
High court. Allahabad Bank has filed a suit before the DRT Jabalpur for a
sum of Rs. 88 lacs plus interest. However company has filed its written
statement and has danied its liability.
(E) Internal controls and their adequacy
In view of the aforesaid, neither there is any need for existence of any
internal control system and procedure in the company nor any comments be
offered by the management here.
(F) Financial performance vis~ avis operational performance
As discussed here- in-above, in due to continuity of various beyond the
management contror factors having adverse impact on the operations of the
company. There have been no operations in the company.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
KHIMJI PATADIA
Chairman & Managing Director
Place: Indore
Dated: 3rd September, 2009