Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹121.6
Prev. Close₹64
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,943.04
Day's High₹127.68
Day's Low₹115.52
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value₹20.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)127.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
8.07
1.15
1.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.31
8.74
4.05
Net Worth
16.38
9.89
5.2
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,756
|55.99
|1,31,836.32
|543.01
|1.39
|3,374.93
|284.91
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
2,715.6
|97.26
|71,634.99
|115.84
|0.18
|1,567.22
|195.47
Indo-MIM Ltd
INDOMIM
1,240.8
|99.42
|61,355.19
|223.17
|0.54
|1,003.11
|57.47
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
2,181.05
|104.76
|60,558.69
|146.98
|0.39
|3,698.37
|125.38
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,373.15
|55.02
|45,937.62
|158.62
|0.15
|2,227.63
|309.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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6 Sudama Estate,
Opp.Sudama Furniture Narol,
Gujarat - 382405
Tel: 079-2975 5557
Website: http://www.roopaindia.in
Email: info@roopaindia.in
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Summary
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