We wish to inform you that the 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 4:00 P.M. IST via Video Conferencing This is to inform that the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 04:00 PM IST through video conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2025) Newspaper publication regarding 4th Annual General Meeting and details relating to e-voting facility (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.07.2025) Proceedings of the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 21st August 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.08.2025) Voting results and Scrutinizer Report of 4th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.08.2025) q