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Sagility Ltd Share Price Live

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39.95
(2.44%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.2
  • Day's High39.98
  • 52 Wk High57.89
  • Prev. Close39
  • Day's Low39.2
  • 52 Wk Low 35.83
  • Turnover (lac)413.73
  • P/E48.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.33
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,701.91
  • Div. Yield0.38
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sagility Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹39.2

Prev. Close

₹39

Turnover(Lac.)

₹413.73

Day's High

₹39.98

Day's Low

₹39.2

52 Week's High

₹57.89

52 Week's Low

₹35.83

Book Value

₹22.33

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,701.91

P/E

48.75

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0.38

Sagility Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2025

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6 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 12 Nov, 2025

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Sagility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sagility Q3 Profit Rises 23% to ₹267.6 Crore, Revenue Jumps 36%

Sagility Q3 Profit Rises 23% to ₹267.6 Crore, Revenue Jumps 36%

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Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation grew 30.4 percent year on year to ₹511 crore during the quarter.

29 Jan 2026|12:53 PM
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Sagility India Shares Jump 9% on Robust Q2 Performance

Sagility India Shares Jump 9% on Robust Q2 Performance

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The company reported a 30.5% net profit year-over-year increase, at ₹163.60 crores.

26 Nov 2024|11:25 AM
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Sagility India Shares close below issue price

Sagility India Shares close below issue price

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On the last day of bidding, which was dominated by retail buyers, Sagility India's IPO was subscribed for 3.2 times.

13 Nov 2024|09:23 AM
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Sagility India Shares List With 3% Premium

Sagility India Shares List With 3% Premium

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The company's IPO, open from November 5 to November 7, was oversubscribed 3.2 times, receiving bids for 1,23,99,75,500 shares compared to the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.

12 Nov 2024|09:50 AM
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Check Sagility India IPO allotment status here

Check Sagility India IPO allotment status here

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Sagility India Ltd., a supplier of technology-enabled healthcare services, received offers for more than 123 crore shares in its first share offering

8 Nov 2024|12:34 PM
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Sagility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:52 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.94%

Foreign: 50.94%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 32.31%

Institutions: 32.31%

Non-Institutions: 16.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Sagility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4,679.27

4,285.28

1,918.67

1,918.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,490.46

4,429.48

23.03

2.59

Net Worth

10,169.73

8,714.76

1,941.7

1,921.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

7,192.85

5,569.92

4,753.56

4,218.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,192.85

5,569.92

4,753.56

4,218.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

97.98

56.31

27.95

17.65

Sagility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.4

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.6

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,151.3

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.76

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,503.4

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sagility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Martin I Cole

Managing Director & CEO

Ramesh Gopalan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hari Gopalakrishnan

Independent Director

WILLIAM WINKENWERDER JR

Independent Director

Anil Chanana

Independent Director

Ginger Dusek

Independent Director

Venkat Krishnaswamy

Independent Director

Shalini Sarin

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jimmy Mahtani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SATISHKUMAR SAKHARAYAPATTANA SEETHARAMAIAH

Registered Office

#.23&24 AMR Tech Park Bldg 2A,

1st Flr Hongasandara (V) Bomm.,

Karnataka - 560068

Tel: +91-80-7125 1500

Website: http://www.sagilityhealth.com

Email: investorservice@sagilityhealth.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Sagility India Limited was initially incorporated as Berkmeer India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2021by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The name of the Company wa...
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Reports by Sagility Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sagility Ltd share price today?

The Sagility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sagility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagility Ltd is ₹18701.91 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sagility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sagility Ltd is 48.75 and 1.75 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sagility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagility Ltd is ₹35.83 and ₹57.89 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sagility Ltd?

Sagility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -3.85%, 6 Month at -18.85%, 3 Month at 0.10% and 1 Month at -11.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sagility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sagility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.95 %
Institutions - 32.31 %
Public - 16.74 %

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