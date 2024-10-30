No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorIT - Software
Open₹39.2
Prev. Close₹39
Turnover(Lac.)₹413.73
Day's High₹39.98
Day's Low₹39.2
52 Week's High₹57.89
52 Week's Low₹35.83
Book Value₹22.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,701.91
P/E48.75
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0.38
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation grew 30.4 percent year on year to ₹511 crore during the quarter.
The company reported a 30.5% net profit year-over-year increase, at ₹163.60 crores.
On the last day of bidding, which was dominated by retail buyers, Sagility India's IPO was subscribed for 3.2 times.
The company's IPO, open from November 5 to November 7, was oversubscribed 3.2 times, receiving bids for 1,23,99,75,500 shares compared to the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.
Sagility India Ltd., a supplier of technology-enabled healthcare services, received offers for more than 123 crore shares in its first share offering
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4,679.27
4,285.28
1,918.67
1,918.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,490.46
4,429.48
23.03
2.59
Net Worth
10,169.73
8,714.76
1,941.7
1,921.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
7,192.85
5,569.92
4,753.56
4,218.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,192.85
5,569.92
4,753.56
4,218.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
97.98
56.31
27.95
17.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.4
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.6
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,151.3
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.76
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,503.4
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Martin I Cole
Managing Director & CEO
Ramesh Gopalan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hari Gopalakrishnan
Independent Director
WILLIAM WINKENWERDER JR
Independent Director
Anil Chanana
Independent Director
Ginger Dusek
Independent Director
Venkat Krishnaswamy
Independent Director
Shalini Sarin
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jimmy Mahtani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SATISHKUMAR SAKHARAYAPATTANA SEETHARAMAIAH
#.23&24 AMR Tech Park Bldg 2A,
1st Flr Hongasandara (V) Bomm.,
Karnataka - 560068
Tel: +91-80-7125 1500
Website: http://www.sagilityhealth.com
Email: investorservice@sagilityhealth.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Sagility India Limited was initially incorporated as Berkmeer India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2021by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The name of the Company wa...
Read More
Reports by Sagility Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.