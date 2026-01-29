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Sagility Ltd Option Chain

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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Sagility Ltd: Related NEWS

Sagility Q3 Profit Rises 23% to ₹267.6 Crore, Revenue Jumps 36%

Sagility Q3 Profit Rises 23% to ₹267.6 Crore, Revenue Jumps 36%

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Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation grew 30.4 percent year on year to ₹511 crore during the quarter.

29 Jan 2026|12:53 PM
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Sagility India Shares Jump 9% on Robust Q2 Performance

Sagility India Shares Jump 9% on Robust Q2 Performance

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The company reported a 30.5% net profit year-over-year increase, at ₹163.60 crores.

26 Nov 2024|11:25 AM
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Sagility India Shares close below issue price

Sagility India Shares close below issue price

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On the last day of bidding, which was dominated by retail buyers, Sagility India's IPO was subscribed for 3.2 times.

13 Nov 2024|09:23 AM
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Sagility India Shares List With 3% Premium

Sagility India Shares List With 3% Premium

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The company's IPO, open from November 5 to November 7, was oversubscribed 3.2 times, receiving bids for 1,23,99,75,500 shares compared to the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.

12 Nov 2024|09:50 AM
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Check Sagility India IPO allotment status here

Check Sagility India IPO allotment status here

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Sagility India Ltd., a supplier of technology-enabled healthcare services, received offers for more than 123 crore shares in its first share offering

8 Nov 2024|12:34 PM
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Sagility India IPO subscribed 2.81 times

Sagility India IPO subscribed 2.81 times

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On Thursday, the last day of bidding for Sagility India's IPO, a 2.81 times subscription rate was recorded.

7 Nov 2024|03:31 PM
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Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

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Investors can apply for shares in lots of 500. This means each application needs to be made for a minimum of 500 shares and in multiples thereof.

7 Nov 2024|01:44 PM
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Sagility India IPO subscribed 39% so far

Sagility India IPO subscribed 39% so far

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Between November 5 and November 7, the public will have three days to subscribe for the Sagility India IPO.

6 Nov 2024|01:51 PM
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Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

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The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares by promoter Sagility BV, valuing at ₹2,106.60 crore at the upper end of the price range.

6 Nov 2024|12:14 PM
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Sagility India IPO subscribed 20%

Sagility India IPO subscribed 20%

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Employee reserved portion has been filled 1.22 times overall. In the NII segment, it received 6% subscription.

5 Nov 2024|03:34 PM
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