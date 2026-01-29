Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation grew 30.4 percent year on year to ₹511 crore during the quarter.
The company reported a 30.5% net profit year-over-year increase, at ₹163.60 crores.
On the last day of bidding, which was dominated by retail buyers, Sagility India's IPO was subscribed for 3.2 times.
The company's IPO, open from November 5 to November 7, was oversubscribed 3.2 times, receiving bids for 1,23,99,75,500 shares compared to the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.
Sagility India Ltd., a supplier of technology-enabled healthcare services, received offers for more than 123 crore shares in its first share offering
On Thursday, the last day of bidding for Sagility India's IPO, a 2.81 times subscription rate was recorded.
Investors can apply for shares in lots of 500. This means each application needs to be made for a minimum of 500 shares and in multiples thereof.
Between November 5 and November 7, the public will have three days to subscribe for the Sagility India IPO.
The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares by promoter Sagility BV, valuing at ₹2,106.60 crore at the upper end of the price range.
Employee reserved portion has been filled 1.22 times overall. In the NII segment, it received 6% subscription.
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