Board Meeting 12 May 2026 6 May 2026

Sagility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 12, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.05.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 14 Feb 2026

Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 8 Jan 2026

Sagility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 28, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.01.2026)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2025 7 Oct 2025

Sagility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025 along with Limited review report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.10.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 9 Jul 2025

Sagility India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 along with limited review report thereon Results - Financial Results for quarter ended July 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2025 2 Jul 2025