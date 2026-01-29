|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2026
|6 May 2026
|Sagility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 12, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|14 Feb 2026
|Appointment of Group Chief Financial Officer
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|8 Jan 2026
|Sagility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 28, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2025
|7 Oct 2025
|Sagility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025 along with Limited review report thereon Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:29.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2025
|9 Jul 2025
|Sagility India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 along with limited review report thereon Results - Financial Results for quarter ended July 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2025
|2 Jul 2025
|Board at their meeting held on July 02, 2025, has recommended to the shareholders, re-appointment of Mr. Martin I Cole (DIN: 10642347) Non-executive Non-independent Director, who retires by rotation at the ensuing AGM
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation grew 30.4 percent year on year to ₹511 crore during the quarter.
The company reported a 30.5% net profit year-over-year increase, at ₹163.60 crores.
On the last day of bidding, which was dominated by retail buyers, Sagility India's IPO was subscribed for 3.2 times.
The company's IPO, open from November 5 to November 7, was oversubscribed 3.2 times, receiving bids for 1,23,99,75,500 shares compared to the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.
Sagility India Ltd., a supplier of technology-enabled healthcare services, received offers for more than 123 crore shares in its first share offering
On Thursday, the last day of bidding for Sagility India's IPO, a 2.81 times subscription rate was recorded.
Investors can apply for shares in lots of 500. This means each application needs to be made for a minimum of 500 shares and in multiples thereof.
Between November 5 and November 7, the public will have three days to subscribe for the Sagility India IPO.
The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares by promoter Sagility BV, valuing at ₹2,106.60 crore at the upper end of the price range.
Employee reserved portion has been filled 1.22 times overall. In the NII segment, it received 6% subscription.
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