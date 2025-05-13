|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2025
|6 May 2025
|Shivkamal Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31 2025. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 has inter-alia approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 has inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2025
|1 Feb 2025
|Shivkamal Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday February 8 2025 at the registered office of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting and Disclosure Under Regulations 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., December 17, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal (DIN:10864559)as Additional Independent Director of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Shivkamal Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 has inter-alia approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Shivkamal Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding holding of Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
