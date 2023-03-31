To,
Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 7™ Annual Report of your Company
together with the
Audited Statement of Accounts and the Auditors Report of your company for the financial year
ended, 31st March, 2024.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS
|
Particulars
|Current year
|Previous Year
|
Revenue from Operations
|5882255428.91
|4672885505.63
|
Other Income
|23649009.65
|33450007.54
|
Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs,
Exceptional
|5905904438.56
|4706335513.17
|
Less: Depreciation/ Amortization/ Impairment
|44776436.04
|77433742.45
|
Profit/loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items
|5861128002.52
|4628901770.72
|
Less: Finance Costs
|29693683.60
|729883.50
|
Less: Other Operating & Non-Operating Expenses
|5758901637.22
|4600186632.96
|
Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense
|72532681.70
|27985254.26
|
Add/(less): Exceptional items
|0.00
|0.00
|
Profit /loss before Tax Expense
|72532681.70
|27985254.26
|
Less: Tax Expense
|Current Tax
|19929268.00
|7251983.00
|Deferred Tax
|448562.00
|-162404.00
|
Profit /loss for the year (1)
|52154851.70
|20895675.26
The Management please to inform that in present year the figures of sales and profit
have taken an
upward movement. The sales are increased from approx. 467.00 Crore to 588.00 Crore which shows
almost 25 % increase. With increase in turnover, the expense is also increased however the
proportion of increase of expenses is very less, due to which the company reported profit of 5.21
crore which is almost double than previous year. The management are very positive for future growth
of the Company.
TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) (J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013
For the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company had not transferred any sum
to Reserve
Account. Therefore, your Company remained the balance of profit to Surplus Account.
FINAL DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors of your company, after considering holistically the relevant
circumstances, has
decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the year under review.
STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS
|
i Segment-wise position of
|The Company is engaged in only one segment i.e
dealing with agriculture Commodity. The financial
parameter is provided in the financial summary
and highlights.
|
ii Change in status of the company
|NA
|
iii Key business developments
|NA
|
iv Change in the financial year
|NA
|
v Capital expenditure programmes
|No specific capital expenditure programme is
followed by the Company. However, all capital
expense are approved by the board of Director in
its meeting. During the year the company has
constructed building and added machinery worth
and installed solar plant worth approx. Rs. 3.00
Core during the year
|
vi Details and status of acquisition, merger,
|NA
|
vii Developments, acquisition and assignment
|NA
|
viii Any other material event having
an impact on the affairs of the company
|NA
COMMENCEMENT OF ANY NEW BUSINESS
During the financial year under review no new business commenced by the company.
MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS
There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial
position of the
company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements
relate and the date of this Report.
DETAILS OF REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT OR ANNUAL REPORT
No revision of the financial statement or Annual report has been revised during
Financial Year ended
on 31st March 2024 or for any of the three Preceding financial year.
SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY:
a) Authorized Capital:
Rs. 60000000/- (Rs. Six Crore Only) divided into 6000000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 /- each.
b) Issued Capital:
Rs. 57000000/- (Rs. Five Crore Seventy Lacs Only) divided into 5700000 Equity Shares of
Rs.
10 /- par value and 10/- per premium.
c) Subscribed and Paid-up Capital:
Rs. 57000000/- (Rs. Five Crore Seventy Lacs Only) divided into 5700000 Equity Shares of
Rs.
10 /- par value and 10/- per premium.
TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND
Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven
years.
Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and
Protection Fund (IEPF),
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The board of directors of the company duly constituted and Mr. Vivek Kakkad was
appointed as an
Executive Director w.e.f 03rd June 2023.
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS IN THE BOARD AND DECLARATION UNDER
SECTION 149(6)
The provisions of Section 149 pertaining to the appointment of Independent Directors do
not apply to
our Company.
COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE
The provision of section 177 relating to Audit committee is not applicable on the
company.
CONSTITUTION OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
The provisions of Section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and
Remuneration Committee
are not applicable to the Company and hence the Company has not devised any policy relating to
appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive
attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of
the Companies Act, 2013.
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The following Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the Financial Year 2023-24:
|
SN Date of Meeting
|Board Strength
|No. of Directors Present
|
1 17/04/2023
|2
|2
|
2 12/05/2023
|2
|2
|
3 23/05/2023
|2
|2
|
4 13/07/2023
|3
|3
|
5 05/09/2023
|3
|3
|
6 16/10/2023
|3
|3
|
7 21/11/2023
|3
|3
|
8 30/11/2023
|3
|3
|
9 04/01/2024
|3
|3
|
10 01/02/2024
|3
|3
|
11 03/02/2024
|3
|3
|
12 01/03/2024
|3
|3
|
13 14/03/2024
|3
|3
|
14 22/03/2024
|3
|3
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
Provision related to the particulars of the employees employed by the company falling
within Section
197 read with Rule 5 of the Corripanies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel)
Rules, 2014 is not applicable^Jhe Company. ^
PRESENCE/ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS IN THE MEETINGS
|
SN Name of Director
|
Board Meeting
|
Committee Meeting
|
AGM
LAST
|No of
Meeting
held
|No of
Meeting
attended
|%
|No of
Meeting
held
|No of
Meeting
attended
|%
|
1 DHRUTI
|14
|14
|100.00
|Y
|
2 JITENDRA
|14
|14
|100.00
|Y
|
3 VIVEK
TULSHIDAS
KAKKAD
|11
|11
|100.00
|Y
BOARD EVALUATION
The provision of section 134(3)(p) relating to board evaluation is not applicable on
the company.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the
Company
confirms that-
(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had
been
followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;
(b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently
and made
judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of
the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of
the company for that period;
(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate
accounting
records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company
and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and
(e) Company being an unlisted company, the said para is not applicable.
(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions
of all
applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS
The Companies Act, 2013 re-emphasizes the need for an effective Internal Financial
Control system
in the Company. The system should be designed and operated effectively. Rule 8(5) (viii) of
Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires the information regarding adequacy of Internal Financial
Controls with reference to the financial statements to be disclosed in the Boards report. To ensure
effective Internal Financial Controls the Company has laid down the following measures:
1. The internal financial control systems are commensurate with the size and nature of
its
operations.
2. All legal and statutory compliances are ensured on a monthly basis. Non-compliance,
if any, is
seriously taken by the management apd corrective actions ate/ taken immediately. Any
amendment is regularly updated by internal as well as external agriraes in the system.
J* Mv*T
3. Approval of all transactions is ensured through a preapproved Delegation of
Authority Schedule
which is reviewed periodically by the management.
4. The Company follows a robust internal audit process. Transaction audits are
conducted regularly
to ensure accuracy of financial reporting, safeguard and protection of all the assets. Fixed Asset
verification of assets is done on an annual basis. The audit reports for the above audits are
compiled and submitted to Board of Directors for review and necessary action.
REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS
For the Financial year ended on 31st March 2024, the Statutory Auditor has
not reported any
instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees.
INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANY
Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.
DEPOSITS
The company has not accepted deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of
the
Companies Act, 2013.
However the company has taken unsecure loan from the Director and relative which is
duly reflected
in Note No. 2.3 of the Financial Statement.
LOANS. GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS
The Company has not made / given / advanced any Loan, Guarantee and Investment during
the
financial year covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on
an arms length
basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are materially significant related party
transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other
designated persons which may have no potential conflict with the interest of the Company. Particulars
of Transactions with Related party with noted on accounts forming part of the Financial Statements.
Further all the necessary details of transaction entered with the related parties as
defined under
Section 188 of the Companies Act, as defined under Section 2 (76) of the said Act are attached
herewith in form no. AOC-2 for your kind perusal and information.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)
The Company does not meet the criteria of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with
the
Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 so there is no requirement to
constitution of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.
ENERGY CONSERVATION. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO
Information on conservation of Energy, Technology absorption, Foreign Exchange earnings
and
outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies
(Accounts) Rules, 2014 ar^pwvided hereunder:
|
PARTICULARS
|REMARKS
|
A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
|
> the steps taken or impact on
|
The Corporation is taking due care for using
|
> the steps taken by the company for
|
> the capital investment on energy
|
B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
|
> the efforts made towards technology
|NA
|
> the benefits derived like product
|NA
|
> in case of imported technology (imported
|NA
|
(a) the details of technology imported;
|
(b) the year of import;
|
(c) whether the technology been fully
|
(d) if not fully absorbed, areas where
|
> the expenditure incurred on Research
|NA
RISK MANAGEMENT
Risks are events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences
on the
Companys businesses. Risk management is a structured approach to manage uncertainty. A formal
enterprise wide approach to Risk Management is being adopted by the Company and key risks will
now be managed within a unitary framework. As a formal roll-out, all business divisions and corporate
functions will embrace Risk Management Policy and Guidelines, and make use of these in their
decision making. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual/strategic
business plans and in periodic management reviews. The risk management process in our multi-
business, multi-site operations, over the period of time will become embedded into the Companys
business systems and processes, such that our responses to risks remain current and dynamic.
VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY
The Company is not required to form such policy.
REGULATORY ACTION
There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or
Tribunals that could
impact the going concern statu&arfcJ operations of the company in future.
|
(c) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
|
> The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of
|Sr. No.
|Particulars
|In Rs.
|01
|Earning
|5,53,06,899.77
|02
|Outflow
|10,88,01,226.86
STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT
At the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2023 PUNIT SODHA &
ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 120932W) was appointed as statutory auditors of the company to
hold office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2024. But
in F.Y. 2023-24 there is a casual vacancy and the Company appointed SCSSK & ASSOCIATES,
Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 134606W) for the conclusion of Next AGM held in 2024.
Now, At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14th August 2024 SCSSK
& ASSOCIATES,
Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 134606W) who was appointed as statutory auditors of the company
to hold office till the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting was liable to vacate. Therefore the
Board is again recommended to appoint SCSSK & ASSOCIATES for the upcoming years also.
The Company has received certificate from the Auditors to the effect they are not
disqualified to
continue as statutory auditors under the provisions of applicable laws.
Except remarks of using audit trail log software. There are no observations (including
any
qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may
call for any explanation from the Directors. Further, the notes to accounts referred to in the Auditors
Report are self-explanatory. Some of the point was clarified by the Auditor which was self-explanatory
in nature and need not required any clarification.
As far as comment on using of audit tail log software, it is clarified that due to new
use and due to
operational inconvenience, the company does not start to use the software till ending of financial year
ended on 31.03.2023. However management assure that in coming years it should be used in
maintaining account as per the law.
SECRETARIAL AUDITORS
The Secretarial Audit is not applicable on the company as it is not covered under the
provisions of
Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of
Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.
COST RECORDS
Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Cost
Records and
Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit records maintenance is not applicable on the
company.
CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY
AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBCT —
No such process initiated during the period under review under the Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Code
2016 (IBC)
IMPLEMENT ANY CORPORATE ACTION
All the corporate action taken during financial year ended on 31st March
2024 and reporting for the
same with the concerned department has been completed within specified time limit.
ANNUAL RETURN
The copy of Annual Return as required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013,
is available
on Companys website ij^wMay^shreeiiaqri.corn for the kind perusal and information.
DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE
(PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013
The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements
of The
Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.
Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received
regarding
sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under
this policy.
Your Directors state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed
pursuant to the
Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
The Company takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication of its employees
in all
areas of the business. The Company has a structured induction process at all locations and
management development programs to upgrade skills of managers. Objective appraisal systems
based on key result areas (KRAs) are in place for senior management staff.
The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining its top talent through
superior
learning and organizational development. This is a part of our Corporate HR function and is a critical
pillar to support the organizations growth.
HEALTH. SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION
Companys Health and Safety Policy commits to comply with applicable legal and other
requirements
connected with occupational Health, Safety and Environment matters and provide a healthy and safe
work environment to all employees of the Company.
SECRETARIAL STANDARDS
The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company
Secretaries of India on Board and General Meetings of the Company.
APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for
their hard work,
dedication and commitment. The Board places on record its appreciation for the support and co-
operation, your company has been receiving from its Suppliers, Retailers, Dealers & Distributors and
others associated with the Company. The Directors also take this opportunity to thank all Clients,
Vendors, Banks, Government and Regulatory Authorities for their continued support.
For & on behalf of the Board of Directors
|
JITENDRA TULSHIDAS KAKKAD
|VIVEK TULSHIDAS KAKKAD
|
DIN : 08020037
|DIN : 08020044
|
(Managing Director)
|(Director)
|
Date
|15/07/2024
|
Place
|Rajkot
