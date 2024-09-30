|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Please refer to Annexure I for resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company The Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday 24th September 2024 to Monday 30th September 2024 (Both days inclusive) Enclosed herewith the summary of the proceedings of 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Enclosed herewith the voting results of the 47th Annual General Meeting of Sindu valley Technologies Limited along with scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
