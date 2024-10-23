Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹94.59
Prev. Close₹92.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹94.59
Day's Low₹94.59
52 Week's High₹94.59
52 Week's Low₹19.78
Book Value₹-8.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.62
P/E66.61
EPS1.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.5
-1.07
-0.91
-0.71
Net Worth
-0.8
-0.37
-0.21
-0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.06
0.04
0.04
0.03
yoy growth (%)
30.67
12.18
14.32
18.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0
-0.41
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.67
12.18
14.32
18.18
Op profit growth
41.28
-38.21
-16.85
-41.7
EBIT growth
65.29
-38.21
-16.85
-41.7
Net profit growth
64.68
-33.6
-16.84
-38.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sunila Shukla
Chairman
Upendra Shukla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kajal Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raghu Poojary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandhya Deshpande
Sindu Valley Technologies Limited, was originally incorporated as Jhunjhuna Investments Limited on March 19, 1976. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Sindu Valley Technologies Limited from Jhunjhuna Investments Limited dated December 12, 2000 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Karnataka. Initially, the Company was into computer software and consulting. Bhadra Paper Mills Limited had taken over 73.55% shares of promoters on June 17, 2021. Bhadra manufacture diverse and multi-application range of paperboards and allied products and are focused in the production and marketing of paperboard products for packing, packaging and stationery divisions of the paper industry. These products include Duplex Board, file board, chip board, grey board and colour board of various GSMs. Recently, majority of shares of the Company were acquired by Mr. Jahidmohmed H. Vijapura, JHV Commercials LLP & Mrs. Husena Musamji as Person Acting in Concert (PAC) and interested in developing business of executing projects related to Transport Infrastructure, Energy, Water, Buildings & Industrial Projects apart from continuing the existing business.
The GHV Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GHV Infra Projects Ltd is ₹6.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GHV Infra Projects Ltd is 66.61 and -11.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GHV Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GHV Infra Projects Ltd is ₹19.78 and ₹94.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25
GHV Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.48%, 3 Years at 79.70%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 378.21% and 1 Month at 54.38%.
