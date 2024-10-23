Summary

Sindu Valley Technologies Limited, was originally incorporated as Jhunjhuna Investments Limited on March 19, 1976. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Sindu Valley Technologies Limited from Jhunjhuna Investments Limited dated December 12, 2000 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Karnataka. Initially, the Company was into computer software and consulting. Bhadra Paper Mills Limited had taken over 73.55% shares of promoters on June 17, 2021. Bhadra manufacture diverse and multi-application range of paperboards and allied products and are focused in the production and marketing of paperboard products for packing, packaging and stationery divisions of the paper industry. These products include Duplex Board, file board, chip board, grey board and colour board of various GSMs. Recently, majority of shares of the Company were acquired by Mr. Jahidmohmed H. Vijapura, JHV Commercials LLP & Mrs. Husena Musamji as Person Acting in Concert (PAC) and interested in developing business of executing projects related to Transport Infrastructure, Energy, Water, Buildings & Industrial Projects apart from continuing the existing business.

Read More