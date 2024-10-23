iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd Share Price

94.59
(1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94.59
  • Day's High94.59
  • 52 Wk High94.59
  • Prev. Close92.74
  • Day's Low94.59
  • 52 Wk Low 19.78
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E66.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-8.45
  • EPS1.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

94.59

Prev. Close

92.74

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

94.59

Day's Low

94.59

52 Week's High

94.59

52 Week's Low

19.78

Book Value

-8.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.62

P/E

66.61

EPS

1.42

Divi. Yield

0

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

GHV Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GHV Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.55%

Non-Promoter- 26.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.5

-1.07

-0.91

-0.71

Net Worth

-0.8

-0.37

-0.21

-0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.06

0.04

0.04

0.03

yoy growth (%)

30.67

12.18

14.32

18.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0

-0.41

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.67

12.18

14.32

18.18

Op profit growth

41.28

-38.21

-16.85

-41.7

EBIT growth

65.29

-38.21

-16.85

-41.7

Net profit growth

64.68

-33.6

-16.84

-38.23

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sunila Shukla

Chairman

Upendra Shukla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kajal Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raghu Poojary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandhya Deshpande

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd

Summary

Sindu Valley Technologies Limited, was originally incorporated as Jhunjhuna Investments Limited on March 19, 1976. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Sindu Valley Technologies Limited from Jhunjhuna Investments Limited dated December 12, 2000 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Karnataka. Initially, the Company was into computer software and consulting. Bhadra Paper Mills Limited had taken over 73.55% shares of promoters on June 17, 2021. Bhadra manufacture diverse and multi-application range of paperboards and allied products and are focused in the production and marketing of paperboard products for packing, packaging and stationery divisions of the paper industry. These products include Duplex Board, file board, chip board, grey board and colour board of various GSMs. Recently, majority of shares of the Company were acquired by Mr. Jahidmohmed H. Vijapura, JHV Commercials LLP & Mrs. Husena Musamji as Person Acting in Concert (PAC) and interested in developing business of executing projects related to Transport Infrastructure, Energy, Water, Buildings & Industrial Projects apart from continuing the existing business.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GHV Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The GHV Infra Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of GHV Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GHV Infra Projects Ltd is ₹6.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GHV Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GHV Infra Projects Ltd is 66.61 and -11.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GHV Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GHV Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GHV Infra Projects Ltd is ₹19.78 and ₹94.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GHV Infra Projects Ltd?

GHV Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.48%, 3 Years at 79.70%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 378.21% and 1 Month at 54.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GHV Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GHV Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.