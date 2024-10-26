Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the November 19, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company at No. 3, 2nd Floor, Dr TCM Royan Road, Opp Ayyappan Temple, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560053 Please find attached herewith outcome of Board meeting held on 26th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024) Please find herewith Notice of EOGM to be held on Tuesday 19th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Proceedings of 1st Extra Ordinary General meeting for the FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Please find attached intimation of change of name of the Company to GHV Infra Projects Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)