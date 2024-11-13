iifl-logo-icon 1
CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Intimation regarding appointment of CFO
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find herewith intimation of Board meeting to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024. Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
Please find attached herewith outcome of Board meeting held on 26th October 2024.
Board Meeting18 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 16 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve amongst other business matters; 1. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash /other than cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; 2. To Consider a proposal for Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company.; 3. To consider discuss and approve alteration of AOA of the Company.; 4. Any other business with the permission of the chair. With reference to the earlier intimation on dated October 11, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was schedule to be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 will be rescheduled to a later date. We would request you to please take the same in your records and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024) SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation reschedule of Board Meeting will be held on October 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024) Please find attached herewith outcome of Board meeting held on 18th October 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Please refer to Annexure I for resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Please refer to Annexure D for resignation of Statutory Auditors of the Company Please find attached herewith below the outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday July 29 2024 at Kanakia Wall Street A-511/512 5th Floor Andheri Kurla Road Chakala Andheri (East) Mumbai 400059 at 3 P.M. to consider inter alia the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Kindly take the above on record. SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) The Board of Directors at thier meeting held on August 05, 2024 have approved th Un-audited Financials results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 june 2024 This is to inform that the Board of Directors in the meeting held on 26th June 2024 has accepted the resignation of Chief Financial officer w.e.f. 26th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024) Further to the outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company dated June 26, 2024, we hereby enclose a copy of the postal ballot notice dated June 26, 2024 (Postal Ballot Notice) . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 23/14 2nd Floor Jalashambhavi Complex 1st Main Road Gandhinagar Bangalore 560009 at 2 p.m. to consider inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The trading window of the Company has been closed from April 12024 & shall remain closed until May 30 2024 (Both days inclusive). The said Trading Window closure has been internally informed by the Company on March 28 2024. Kindly take the above on record. Approval of Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31032024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 at 23/14 2nd Floor Jalasambhavi Complex 1st Main Road Gandhinagar Bangalore 560009 at 2 P.M. to consider inter alia the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Kindly take the above on record. Thanking You For Sindu Valley Technologies Limited Sandhya Deshpande Company Secretary Dear Sir, The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, February 13, 2024 at the Office of Bhadra Paper Mills Limited at 23/14, 2nd Floor, Jalasambhavi Complex, 1st Main Road, Gandhinagar, Bangalore - 560 009 at 2 :00 p.m. The Board have approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31,2023 and Limited Review Report dated February 13, 2024 issued by M/s. P Chandrasekhar LLP, Chartered Accountants, Bangalore, in respect of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31,2023. The results approved by the Board as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors are enclosed for your reference and record. The meeting concluded at 4.30 p.m. Kindly take the above on record. Thanking You, For SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Lakshman Madesh Managing Director DIN : 03632724 Resignation of Independent Director Mr Abhilash Padmnabh Kamti DIN 01587117 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

