Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Sindu Valley Technologies Limited, is pleased to present its report analyzing the Companys operations in the other financial activities industry segment. The report contains expectations of the Companys business based on the current market environment.

OVERVIEW OF THE INDUSTRY

Indian economy was one of the fastest growing economy in the world. Due to sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic world over, the fourth quarter was adversely effected. Since February, 2020 lock down in the country has brought all the business activity at stagnant. Unemployment and sluggish demand are the main areas of concern. Though efforts are being made by the Government to revive the economy by announcing various stimulus and liberalizing laws and rules, exact outcome of these measures will take little time.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE BUSINESS

The pandemic of COVID- 19 has affected all over the world economy.

The Company is hopeful that the sales will pick in this financial year.

The Company has managed to survive in this situation due efficient management and support of its employees.

RISK AND CONCERNS

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly impact economies around the World. The Company took swift action to ensure their customers and employees remained safe and healthy during the pandemic. To reduce the risk of transmission, the Company enabled al of their employees to work from home while maintaining continued communication and business activity virtually.

Some precautions implemented to ensure the employees working from the office location had a safe environment to work in include the implementation of social distancing procedures, availability of safety and sanitation products and alternate arrangements for courier deliveries and pick-ups.

Notwithstanding the above, any prolonged economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 can have an adverse effect on the business of the Company, results of operations and financial condition.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Companys management, including the Managing Director, Independent Directors and Chief

Financial Officer and the Company Secretary, is responsible for establishing and maintaining appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Internal controls over financial reporting have been designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Company has not had any sales during the year. On account of lockdown in the country and worldwide due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic your company could not generate any sales revenue for the financial year under review.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

During the year under review the Company has been adopted prescribed Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as applicable to the Company in the preparation of Financial Statements.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives and expectations may be "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors.

CONCLUSION

Your Companys primary focus will be to grow volumes across markets. The Company will address each market depending on local conditions and consumer trends. While were cognize that the global environment is extremely challenging there are new opportunities merging to meet consumer needs. The Company will focus on profit able growth through a mix of brand led growth, innovation, efficient cost management and successfully scaling up new businesses.