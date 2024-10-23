iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd Company Summary

106.48
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd Summary

Sindu Valley Technologies Limited, was originally incorporated as Jhunjhuna Investments Limited on March 19, 1976. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Sindu Valley Technologies Limited from Jhunjhuna Investments Limited dated December 12, 2000 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Karnataka. Initially, the Company was into computer software and consulting. Bhadra Paper Mills Limited had taken over 73.55% shares of promoters on June 17, 2021. Bhadra manufacture diverse and multi-application range of paperboards and allied products and are focused in the production and marketing of paperboard products for packing, packaging and stationery divisions of the paper industry. These products include Duplex Board, file board, chip board, grey board and colour board of various GSMs. Recently, majority of shares of the Company were acquired by Mr. Jahidmohmed H. Vijapura, JHV Commercials LLP & Mrs. Husena Musamji as Person Acting in Concert (PAC) and interested in developing business of executing projects related to Transport Infrastructure, Energy, Water, Buildings & Industrial Projects apart from continuing the existing business.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.