Sriven Multi-Tech Ltd AGM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Pursuant to the Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the 29th Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM and report of Board of Directors and Auditors for the financial year 2023-24, which is sent to the members in electronic mode. With reference to the above subject, 29th AGM schedule, Remote E voting, Book Closure, Cut off date is as follows: 1. 29th AGM --- September, 30,2024 --- 02.00 P.M. 2. Remote E-Voting --- Commences on September, 23, 2024 at 09.00 A.M. and ends on September, 28, 2024 at 05.00 P.M. 3. Book Closure -- 23rd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 4. Cut off date -- September, 19, 2024 The 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company was held today i.e. Monday September, 30, 2024 at 02.00 P.M. through video conferencing (VC) / other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as sated in the AGM Notice dated September, 9, 2024 (Notice). In this regard please find enclosed summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

