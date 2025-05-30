Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Sriven Multi Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to above subject, we are pleased to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 30TH May, 2025 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following business. With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 30.05.2025 has considered and approved the following: Audited financial results/statements for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2025. Audited Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2025. Audited Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31.03.2025. Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on Audit Report. Independent Auditors Report for the Financial year ended 31.03.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, the 7th of February, 2025, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, the 7th February, 2025, the Board inter-alia consideration and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended and nine months ended 31.12.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended and Nine months ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, the 14th of November, 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

A.G.M. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, the 5TH of September, 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. After due discussion the board of Directors approved the Report of the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting, to be held on 30.09.2024. 2. The Book Closure from 23.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting. 3. Cut-of-date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting is 19.09.2024 at 29th Annual General Meeting. 4. The Board of Directors of the company have appointed Mr. Bharatiraju Vegiraju (M. No:8300, CP No: 14926) as Scrutinizer for the purpose of AGM.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024