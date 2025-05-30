iifl-logo
Sriven Multi-Tech Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024
09/07/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202523 May 2025
Sriven Multi Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to above subject, we are pleased to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 30TH May, 2025 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following business. With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 30.05.2025 has considered and approved the following: Audited financial results/statements for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2025. Audited Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2025. Audited Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31.03.2025. Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on Audit Report. Independent Auditors Report for the Financial year ended 31.03.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202531 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, the 7th of February, 2025, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended and nine months ended 31st December, 2024. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, the 7th February, 2025, the Board inter-alia consideration and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended and nine months ended 31.12.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended and Nine months ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, the 14th of November, 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
A.G.M. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, the 5TH of September, 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. After due discussion the board of Directors approved the Report of the Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting, to be held on 30.09.2024. 2. The Book Closure from 23.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting. 3. Cut-of-date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting is 19.09.2024 at 29th Annual General Meeting. 4. The Board of Directors of the company have appointed Mr. Bharatiraju Vegiraju (M. No:8300, CP No: 14926) as Scrutinizer for the purpose of AGM.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday the 14th of August 2024, the Board inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approved Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (Standalone) after approved by its Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, a copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report of Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

