Starsource Multitrade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.64
11.3
10.1
10.05
Net Worth
13.14
12.8
11.6
11.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.14
12.83
11.6
11.55
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
4.4
3.03
2.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0.24
0.26
Networking Capital
2.49
2.3
2.25
2.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.7
2.49
2.27
2.23
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.19
-0.02
-0.11
Cash
10.62
6.11
6.06
6.19
Total Assets
13.14
12.83
11.61
11.55
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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