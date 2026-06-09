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Starsource Multitrade Ltd Balance Sheet

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114
(-4.92%)
Jun 9, 2026|07:14:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.64

11.3

10.1

10.05

Net Worth

13.14

12.8

11.6

11.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.14

12.83

11.6

11.55

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

4.4

3.03

2.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0.24

0.26

Networking Capital

2.49

2.3

2.25

2.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.7

2.49

2.27

2.23

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.19

-0.02

-0.11

Cash

10.62

6.11

6.06

6.19

Total Assets

13.14

12.83

11.61

11.55

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