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Starsource Multitrade Ltd Share Price Live

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119.9
(2.96%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120
  • Day's High120
  • 52 Wk High152.9
  • Prev. Close116.45
  • Day's Low119.9
  • 52 Wk Low 75
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Starsource Multitrade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹120

Prev. Close

₹116.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹120

Day's Low

₹119.9

52 Week's High

₹152.9

52 Week's Low

₹75

Book Value

₹8.6

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Starsource Multitrade Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2025

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12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Starsource Multitrade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Starsource Multitrade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:41 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.36%

Non-Institutions: 71.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Starsource Multitrade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.64

11.3

10.1

10.05

Net Worth

13.14

12.8

11.6

11.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.12

-0.19

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.36

0.31

0.49

0.76

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0.19

-0.06

-0.07

-0.66

Working capital

-4.71

2.21

0.27

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

21.5

-30.47

41.56

24.33

EBIT growth

17.45

-37.12

-35.26

-85.69

Net profit growth

123.91

-39.76

312.56

-97.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0.49

Other Income

0

Starsource Multitrade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Starsource Multitrade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Ruchit Mehta

Executive Director & CFO

Utsav Trivedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shilpy Chopra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sarvagya Goel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Simiran Tripathi

Registered Office

5 Kumud Apartment CHS Ltd,

Karnik Road Chikan Ghar Kalyan,

Maharashtra - 421301

Tel: 91-022-22078381/22078382

Website: http://www.thechemopharmalaboratoriesltd.com

Email: chemopharmalab@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Starsource Multitrade Limited was initially established on August 17, 1942 under the name Chemo Pharma Laboratories Limited. Name of the Company is given a change in name with due approval from Regist...
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Reports by Starsource Multitrade Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Starsource Multitrade Ltd share price today?

The Starsource Multitrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹119.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Starsource Multitrade Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Starsource Multitrade Ltd is ₹17.99 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Starsource Multitrade Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Starsource Multitrade Ltd is 0 and 13.94 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Starsource Multitrade Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Starsource Multitrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Starsource Multitrade Ltd is ₹75 and ₹152.9 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Starsource Multitrade Ltd?

Starsource Multitrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.96%, 3 Years at 53.69%, 1 Year at -4.92%, 6 Month at 13.06%, 3 Month at 38.34% and 1 Month at 4.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Starsource Multitrade Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Starsource Multitrade Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.89 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 71.75 %

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