Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹120
Prev. Close₹116.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹120
Day's Low₹119.9
52 Week's High₹152.9
52 Week's Low₹75
Book Value₹8.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.64
11.3
10.1
10.05
Net Worth
13.14
12.8
11.6
11.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.12
-0.19
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.36
0.31
0.49
0.76
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0.19
-0.06
-0.07
-0.66
Working capital
-4.71
2.21
0.27
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
21.5
-30.47
41.56
24.33
EBIT growth
17.45
-37.12
-35.26
-85.69
Net profit growth
123.91
-39.76
312.56
-97.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0.49
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Ruchit Mehta
Executive Director & CFO
Utsav Trivedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shilpy Chopra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarvagya Goel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Simiran Tripathi
5 Kumud Apartment CHS Ltd,
Karnik Road Chikan Ghar Kalyan,
Maharashtra - 421301
Tel: 91-022-22078381/22078382
Website: http://www.thechemopharmalaboratoriesltd.com
Email: chemopharmalab@gmail.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Starsource Multitrade Limited was initially established on August 17, 1942 under the name Chemo Pharma Laboratories Limited. Name of the Company is given a change in name with due approval from Regist...
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Reports by Starsource Multitrade Ltd
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